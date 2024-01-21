Big Bets Placed on Underdogs Ahead of Sunday's NFL Action
We are just hours away from the opening kickoff of the Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers which will be the start of Sunday's NFL action.
The winner of each game today will earn the right to hit the road to face the No. 1 seed in their respective conference for a Super Bowl berth on the line.
There have been some massive bets placed this morning at Caesars Sportsbook, with both of them being on today's underdogs.
There has been two six-figure bets placed on today's underdogs, the Buccaneers and Chiefs. One was a $110k bet on the Buccaneers to cover the 6.5-point spread and the other was $200k on the Chiefs to win outright at +130 odds.
The former would win the bettor a $100k profit while the latter would win the bettors $230k in profit.
If you read this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", then you know that I like both of these bets and am on the same side as the people placing these massive wagers. Of course, my bets aren't anywhere close to the size of these ones.
