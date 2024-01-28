Big Last Second Odds Movement on Chiefs vs. Ravens in AFC Championship
We have seen a last-second shift in the odds within hours of opening kickoff at the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens originally opened as 3-point favorites last Sunday night, but the spread has slowly shifted in the Ravens' favor as the week has gone on. The latest move has occurred at Circa Sportsbook in Las Vegas, which is considered the sharpest sportsbook in the regulated United States market.
Odds shift in Ravens favor in AFC Championship
We're just hours away from the opening kickoff between the Chiefs and Ravens, and Circa Sportsbook has just moved the line to Ravens -5. If that line holds, it would be the biggest underdog that Patrick Mahomes has been in his NFL career.
Circa Sportsbook is the most popular place for professional bettors to wager due to their high limits and refusal of limiting bettors who have won at a high rate over the long term. According to Jeffrey Benson, the director at Circa, there has been zero interest from the pro bettors in betting on the Chiefs.
That lack of interest in Kansas City and continued betting on Baltimore by the "sharps" is exactly why the line has moved up to -5 in the Ravens' favor.
I'm also backing the Ravens to cover the spread. I broke down why in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets."
Previous to today, the biggest underdog Patrick Mahomes was set at was in Week 2 of the 2018 season when he and the Chiefs were 4.5-point underdogs to the Steelers. The Chiefs would go on to win that game by a final score of 42-37.
Despite Circa's move to Ravens -5, there are still plenty of places you can bet on the Ravens at -4.5. If you want to back the professional bettors in this one, a bet on Baltimore would be warranted.
Right now, one of the best lines available on the Ravens is being offered at FanDuel Sportsbook, which has the line set at Ravens -4.5 with -105 juice, better than the -110 juice offered at most places.
