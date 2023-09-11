Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After Week 1 of NFL Season (Lions Jump, Vikings Crash)
Breaking down the biggest movers in the Super Bowl odds.
By Peter Dewey
Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season came with a ton of upsets, with the biggest coming from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (beating the Minnesota Vikings) and the Los Angeles Rams (beating the Seattle Seahawks).
The Detroit Lions had the upsets going from the start, beating the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.
With today being “Overreaction Monday,” fans may already be declaring their seasons over – or having higher expectations than originally thought. While it’s rare to see sportsbooks put too much stock into one game, there are several teams that saw a major bump – or fall – in their Super Bowl odds after one game.
No matter how you plan to wager in the futures market, FanDuel Sportsbook has a great offer for new users.
All you need to do is sign up with the link below, deposit and wager $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Detroit Lions
The Lions are the biggest winner of them all, going from +2200 to +1700 to win the Super Bowl with a statement win over the Chiefs.
Detroit’s comeback was ultra-impressive, and the team has a very well-balanced offense that will only get better when Jameson Williams returns from suspension.
In a weaker NFC, Detroit has a path to an NFC North title as the current favorite.
Cleveland Browns
Speaking of statement wins, the Cleveland Browns’ defense came through with one in Week 1.
Cleveland and Myles Garrett held the Cincinnati Bengals to just three points, making Joe Burrow look like anything but the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.
With the win, the Browns went from +3500 to +2500 to win the Super Bowl this season.
Dallas Cowboys
What a way for Mike McCarthy to pick up his first Week 1 win as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas dismantled the New York Giants – at Metlife Stadium nonetheless – 40-0 on Sunday Night Football. The defense starred, scoring multiple touchdowns, but the ground game was also impressive in the win.
Dallas is now +1100 to win the Super Bowl after opening the season at +1400.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco showed that Brock Purdy is not a fluke, as the team cruised past the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. Purdy threw a pair of touchdowns and Christian McCaffrey soared past 100 yards rushing in the win.
Already considered to be a Super Bowl contender, the 49ers jumped all the way to No. 3 in the odds at +850. They came into the season at +1000 to win the Super Bowl.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings were six-point favorites against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but turnovers cost the team a chance at a win.
A year after winning a lot of close games to win the NFC North, the Vikings looked like a team that is destined to take a step back.
Oddsmakers are already dialing things back on Kirk Cousins and company, moving the Vikings from +3500 to +7000 to win the Super Bowl.
Seattle Seahawks
Another NFC playoff team from a season ago, the Seattle Seahawks fell flat in Week 1 at home against the Los Angeles Rams.
Geno Smith looked like… the old Geno Smith? He threw for just 112 yards in 26 attempts while the Rams scored three rushing touchdowns.
Matthew Stafford also torched the Seahawks secondary for 334 passing yards even though Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is on injured reserve. Seattle dropped from +3500 to +6500 with the loss.
Carolina Panthers
The Bryce Young hype was silenced in Week 1 as Carolina showed that it doesn’t have much around the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young did toss a pair of picks, but the Panthers simply couldn’t hang in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons. That dropped the team’s Super Bowl odds from +8000 to +10000.
New York Giants
Did the Giants’ odds fall off a cliff? No.
However, they looked awful in Week 1’s 40-0 loss to Dallas, forcing oddsmakers to push them from +6500 to +7000 in the Super Bowl market.
New York paid Daniel Jones this offseason, but he needs to look more like the 2022 version rather than the first three seasons of his career, otherwise this team is going nowhere fast.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.