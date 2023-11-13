Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After Week 10 of NFL Season
Understanding the biggest Super Bowl odds movers after Week 10 of the NFL season. Who's up? And, who's down?
By Peter Dewey
There were several contenders -- Jacksonville, Baltimore, Cincinnati -- that lost in Week 10 of the NFL season, and that's caused a bit of a shake up in the latest odds to win the Super Bowl this season.
With the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles on the bye, we saw the San Francisco 49ers and their blowout win vault them to the top of the odds -- tied with KC -- after Sunday's action.
In the NFC, the Minnesota Vikings stayed hot with a fifth straight win, moving them back into the conversation for a playoff spot -- and potentially the NFC North -- in the process.
There are several fringe playoff teams that saw their odds jump this week, while a few contenders took a step back. If you're looking to get in on the latest odds movement, this is the place to be.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland pulled off a crazy comeback on Sunday, erasing a double-digit deficit with the help of a pick-six to upset the Baltimore Ravens, 33-31.
The win not only keeps Cleveland in the conversation for the AFC North title, but the team has moved to +3000 from +4000 to win the Super Bowl and has jumped to a massive favorte to make the playoffs this season.
If Deshaun Watson can stay healthy, the Browns are looking more and more like a lock to make the playoffs this season.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco's odds didn't change a ton, but the team is a winner this week since oddsmakers have bumped it ahead of the Eagles despite Philly having the best record in the NFL.
Clearly, Vegas doesn't think that the 49ers' three-game losing streak was a major issue, and the team did look great against a Jacksonville team that was 6-2 entering Week 10's matchup.
Minnesota Vikings
Each week, Josh Dobbs continues to slash the Vikings' Super Bowl odds.
Minnesota won a fifth straight game in Week 10, taking down the New Orleans Saints as home underdogs, and Minnesota's odds skyrocketed because of it.
The Vikings went from +15000 to +7500 (!!) to win the Super Bowl this season, and the NFC North crown isn't completely out of reach for this team -- who should be getting Justin Jefferson back in action soon.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin may be the best coach in the NFL. Scratch that. He is.
Somehow, the Steelers are 6-3 this season despite being outgained in every single matchup, and they came up with timely stops on Sunday to beat the Green Bay Packers.
As a result, Pittsburgh, who is firmly in the playoff mix, jumped from +9000 to +7500 to win the Super Bowl this season.
Houston Texans
CJ Stroud continues to impress in his rookie season, with his latest achievement coming on the road in Week 10. Stroud and the Texans upset the Cincinnati Bengals to move 5-4 on the season -- just a game out of first inthe AFC South.
Houston's Super Bowl odds still have the team as a long shot, but they moved in the right direction, going from +12000 to +10000 after Sunday's win.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
New York Jets
It's officially disaster territory for the New York Jets on offense.
The team was able to tread water for a few weeks, thanks to some massive defensive showings, but the wheels have come off and the team is now 4-5.
Zach Wilson simply can't get this team to score touchdowns, and the Jets look to be on the outside of the playoff picture entering Week 11. New York's odds took a hit as a result, dropping from +8500 to +12000 this week.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Well, the Jaguars showed us one way to not be taken seriously as a contender.
Jacksonville was embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers -- at home -- in Week 10. The team lost 34-3, and it struggled to do anything when it had the ball. Now, the Jaguars are just a game up in the AFC South and saw their Super Bowl odds drop from +1600 to +2000.
Los Angeles Chargers
New year, same Chargers.
Los Angeles lost a close game to the Detroit Lions in Week 10, falling to 4-5 on the season and behind the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC West.
The Chargers are in serious danger of missing the playoffs with how good the AFC North has been, and the team's Super Bowl odds reflect that.
L.A. moved from +4500 to +5500 to win it all after Week 10's action on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.