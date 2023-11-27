Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After Week 12 of NFL Season
Understanding the biggest movers in the Super Bowl odds after Week 12 of the NFL season. Who's up? And, who's down this week?
By Peter Dewey
The NFL playoff picture is getting crazy, and each week there are teams dropping in -- and out -- of the playoffs with so many head-to-head games between playoff teams.
A few teams really improved their chances of winning the division in Week 12, as they pulled off wins against divisional opponents. One of those teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars, saw a major jump in their odds to win the Super Bowl.
In the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks are being pushed to the brink in the latest playoff standings while the AFC has a crowded group eyeing the No. 7 spot in the conference.
Based on the results of Week 12, who are oddsmakers seeing as the biggest winners -- and losers -- in the odds to win the Super Bowl? We have the rankings below:
If you’re looking to bet on a team to win the Super Bowl, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer for a limited time! New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Denver Broncos
FIVE STRAIGHT wins for the Denver Broncos have moved them into the No. 9 seed in the AFC ahead of their game against the No. 8-seeded Houston Texans. Denver has a real chance to make the playoffs, and oddsmakers are taking notice.
The Broncos have been on this list a few times, and now they're making another jump, going from +10000 to +7500 to win the Super Bowl.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco's odds only moved from +450 to +400, but the team is now the favorite to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook.
That odds movement is significant, especially since the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) still have the best record in the NFL.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville needed a win over Houston in Week 12, and it got it behind a strong showing from Trevor Lawrence.
Now, the Jaguars are two games up on the Texans and no longer have to worry about the tiebreaker since they split their games this season. That's moved the 8-3 Jags from +2000 to +1500 to win the Super Bowl.
Atlanta Falcons
I haven't been sold on the Falcons all season, but somehow, someway, they are the No. 1 team in the AFC South through 12 weeks.
A win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 12 pushed Atlanta from +20000 to +12000 to win the Super Bowl, one of the biggest line movemens this week.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills can't catch a break, and the team's Super Bowl odds have suffered because of it.
A 59-yard field goal by Jake Elliott forced overtime in the Bills-Eagles game in Week 12, and Buffalo went on to lose in OT. Despite outscoring their opponents by 101 points this season, the Bills are on the outside of the playoff picture in the AFC with a tough schedule remaining.
Buffalo went from +2800 to +5000 to win the Super Bowl this week.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland's loss to Denver in Week 12 was a major blow, as it not only knocked the team down to the No. 6 seed, but it also lost Cleveland the tiebreaker with the Broncos.
The Browns -- who are without Deshaun Watson -- went from +3500 to +6500 to win the Super Bowl.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle is no longer favored to make the playoffs after a loss to the 49ers on Thanksgiving, and the team is now +6500 to win the Super Bowl (Seattle entered Week 12 at +4500).
The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers are both knocking on the door for Seattle's playoff spot.
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took a dive in the latest Super Bowl odds, going from +6500 to +12000 after losing the division lead to Atlanta this week.
Derek Carr and company will have to play much better down the stretch to have any chance to win the NFC South.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders were a long shot to make the playoffs, but it seems like they're officially done in the eyes of oddsmakers.
Vegas has lost two straight after sitting at 5-5, and now the team has dropped from +30000 to +50000 to win the Super Bowl.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.