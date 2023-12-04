Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After Week 13 of NFL Season
Understanding the biggest movers in the Super Bowl odds after Week 13 of the NFL season. Who's up? And, who's down this week?
By Peter Dewey
Week 13 of the NFL season featured six teams on the bye, but it also featured a bunch of odds-altering wins in both conferences.
The San Francisco 49ers took control of the NFC -- at least from an odds perspective -- by beating the Philadelphia Eagles while the Green Bay Packers shook up the NFC wild card, and the AFC No. 1 seed standings by upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs.
What has that led to?
Utter chaos in the latest wild card standings, which makes for some major movement in the Super Bowl odds. I broke it all down below:
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers' statement win over the Philadelphia Eagles havs completely altered the Super Bowl market, as the Niners are clear favorites to win it all. The team went from +400 to +320 to win the Super Bowl.
No other team is shorter than +550.
Jacksonville Jaguars
With the Chiefs losing in Week 13, the Jaguars now control their own destiny to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
That is an absolutely huge development for the team, but it needs to handle business at home on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals first. The Jags moved from +1500 to +1000 to win the Super Bowl after Sunday's action.
Green Bay Packers
How about the Packers?
Jordan Love has thrown eight scores to zero picks over the last three weeks, leading the team to three straight wins, including over the Detroit Lions and Chiefs.
Now, the Packers are the No. 7 seed in the NFC. Their Super Bowl odds jumped from +15000 to +7500 over the last week.
Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts just keep finding ways to win, taking home a W in overtime against the Tennessee Titans this week. That kept the Colts in the playoffs in the AFC as the No. 6 seed.
The team's Super Bowl odds jumped from +12000 to +7500 with the win.
Houston Texans
Houston held off Denver in Week 13, a huge win since it came into the game with the same record as the Broncos.
Now, the Texans are +4000 to win the Super Bowl, the ninth-best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Houston entered Week 13 with +7500 odds to win it all.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Kansas City Chiefs
Losing to the Packers in Week 13 cost the Chiefs in a big way.
The team no longer controls the path to the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and it saw its Super Bowl odds drop from +425 all the way down to +650.
Kansas City's offense is not nearly as good as past years, and it could hold the team back this season.
Pittsburgh Steelers
After putting a stranglehold on the No. 5 seed in the AFC, the Steelers let it all slip away by losing to the Arizona Cardinals -- who entered the game with just two wins this season -- in Week 13.
Pittsburgh now is just a game up on Denver (No. 9) Buffalo (No. 10) in the AFC. The Steelers' Super Bowl odds dropped from +7000 to +7500.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle is in big trouble.
The team lost on Thursday Night Football in Week 13 -- a third straight defeat -- and things don't get any easier.
The Seahawks' next two games are against the 49ers and Eagles, the two best teams in the NFC. The team's Super Bowl odds have fallen from +6500 to +9000 as a result.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles are on this list after losing to the 49ers, especially since their NFC East lead is in jeopardy with Dallas up next in Week 14. The Eagles saw their Super Bowl odds drop from +450 to +550 after losing to San Fran.
