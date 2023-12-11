Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After Week 14 of NFL Season
Understanding the biggest movers in the Super Bowl odds after Week 14 of the NFL season. Who's up? And, who's down this week?
By Peter Dewey
Several contending teams were upset in Week 14 of the 2023 season, and that's led to some shake up in the Super Bowl odds.
While the top teams are still the same, with the San Francisco 49ers widening their gap on the field, there are several borderline playoff teams that made a push this week.
Plus, teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs saw their odds drop significantly after they lost for the second straight week. So, who were the biggest movers in the futures market as we prepare for Week15?
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are massive winners this week, jumping from +5000 t0 +2500 after they upset the Kansas City Chiefs.
While Buffalo is still on the outside looking in for the playoffs, the team is poised to make a run with Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Houston all losing to open up a path for the team to sneak in.
I love the Bills as a value bet -- especially since they have a +104 point differential this season.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals' Super Bowl odds are on the rise -- going from +40000 before Week 13 to +12000 after winning the last two weeks.
Jake Browning has looked terrific, and the team picked up a big win over a playoff contender in the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14.
New York Jets
Could Aaron Rodgers actually come back? I think it's unlikely, but the movement in the Jets' playoff odds suggests it's possible.
Zach Wilson threw for 301 yards in the team's Week 14 win over Houston, a 30-6 rout with all 30 points coming in the second half.
Now, the Jets have shot up from +60000 to +15000 (!!) to win the Super Bowl this season. They still are on the outside of the playoffs, but this is a notable move.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now the No. 4 seed in the NFC after taking over the NFC South lead from Atlanta in Week 14.
As a result, the Buccaneers moved from +15000 to +12000 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville had a chance to control its own destiny for the No. 1 seed in the AFC entering Week 13. The team has since lost to Jake Browning and Joe Flacco.
That's led to Jacksonville's Super Bowl odds tumbling down from +1000 to +2500 ahead of Week 15.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Back-to-back losses to two-win teams (Arizona and New England) have derailed the Steelers' season. The team is now on the verge of getting bounced out of the playoff picture.
The Steelers' odds to win the Super Bowl have crashed from +7500 to +20000 with Kenny Pickett injured.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers' season may be over.
Justin Herbert was injured against Denver in Week 14 and the team lost again, falling to the No. 12 spot in the AFC.
Los Angeles' Super Bowl odds moved from +12000 to +20000 after Week 14.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs didn't have a huge change in their odds, but a notable one after losing a second straight game in Week 14. Kansas City is now +750 to win it all at DraftKings, and for the first time this season is behind the Miami Dolphins in the latest odds.
