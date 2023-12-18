Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After Week 15 of NFL Season
Understanding the biggest movers in the Super Bowl odds after Week 15 of the NFL season. Who's up? And, who's down this week?
By Peter Dewey
A lot of things stayed the same in the NFL playoff picture on Saturday and Sunday's Week 15 action, and that led to not that many teams moving up in the latest odds to win the Super Bowl.
However, there are several bubble teams trending down, as they lost -- and others won -- in Week 15, putting their chances at a playoff spot in murky waters.
One team that didn't fall short was Joe Flacco's Cleveland Browns, as they stormed back in the fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bears and keep the No. 5 spot in the AFC for another week.
Cleveland is among the teams that saw a major jump in its Super Bowl odds, but who else is making moves -- up or down?
We have you covered with some of the biggest odds movers in Week 15:
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Cleveland Browns
Joe Flacco might be exactly what the Browns needed.
Cleveland is now 9-5 and firmly in the No. 5 spot in the AFC with just three games to play. The team's Super Bowl odds have moved from +7000 to +5500 after Week 15's win, and the Browns have to be taken seriously in the AFC, which is wide open for the time being.
Buffalo Bills
The Bills are so back.
Buffalo dominated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15, the team's second straight win, to move to 8-6 on the season. Buffalo is now the No. 9 seed in the AFC, and it is still in play for the AFC East crown as well.
The Super Bowl odds for the Bills jumped in a major way, going from +2500 to +1200 after Sunday's win.
Los Angeles Rams
Don't sleep on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild card!
Matthew Stafford has the L.A. offense humming, and the Rams' win in Week 15 moved them into the No. 7 spot in the NFC. With Green Bay losing and Seattle having to take on Philadelphia in Week 15 on Monday night, the Rams could be on their way to securing a playoff spot.
Los Angeles' Super Bowl odds moved from +10000 to +9000 this week.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos have three easy games left on their schedule, but they needed a win over the Detroit Lions to really solidify their playoff standing.
Instead, they were blown out 42-17 in Detroit, pushing them back to the No. 11 seed in the AFC. There is still time, but Denver may have to win out to get in. As a result, the team's Super Bowl odds went from +8000 to +13000.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have now lost three in a row, and their quarterback play as been erratic without Kenny Pickett. It's hard to see this team rebounding to make the playoffs in a crowded AFC.
Pittsburgh went from +20000 to +25000 to win the Super Bowl this season after the loss.
Dallas Cowboys
Are the Cowboys for real? Are they frauds? Are they just fine?
Honestly, I don't know.
After beating the Philadelphia Eagles handily in Week 14, the Cowboys were dismantled by Buffalo in Week 15.
That knocked the team out of the No. 1 spot in the NFC East ahead of Philly's Monday night matchup with the Seahawks.
The Cowboys are now +950 to win the Super Bowl after peaking at +800 last week.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay may be done in the NFC playoff picture after falling to 6-8 with a loss to Tampa Bay at Lambeau Field in Week 15.
The Packers are just the No. 11 seed in the NFC, and they could be in trouble if Seattle upsets Philly in Week 15.
Green Bay saw the biggest drop in the Super Bowl odds this week, going from +7000 to +15000. Yikes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.