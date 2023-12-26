Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After Week 16 of NFL Season
Understanding the biggest movers in the Super Bowl odds after Week 16 of the NFL season. Who's up? And, who's down this week?
By Peter Dewey
With upsets happening all over the NFL in Week 16, the Super Bowl odds have seen a few teams make a jump ahead of Week 16.
Baltimore is the most notable one -- as it defeated the Super Bowl favorite San Francisco 49ers in Week 16 -- but there are two other teams making a real push to be considered as contenders.
Plus, some teams are still in the mix, but they burned themselves with losses in Week 16.
Let's break down the biggest odds movement in the Super Bowl market this week.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore jumped from +550 to +350 to win the Super Bowl this week, and the team now has the best record in the NFL.
The Ravens have the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and Lamar Jackson is the favorite to win MVP. Baltimore is also now No. 2 in the odds to win the Super Bowl.
Los Angeles Rams
Don't look now, but the Rams have jumped from +9000 to +7000 to win the Super Bowl after taking home their fifth game in six tries. The team's only loss over that stretch came to Baltimore.
Matthew Stafford and company are clicking right now, and the team is the No. 6 seed in the NFC.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay's quest for a division title improved in Week 16 with yet another win. Baker Mayfield is also playing some of the best football of his career.
With Tampa Bay controlling its own destiny to win the NFC South, the team has moved from +9000 to +6500 to win the Super Bowl.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Denver Broncos
Denver's playoff chances are essentially done after losing back-to-back games to Detroit and New England.
The Broncos have seen their Super Bowl odds crash from +13000 to +20000 after Week 16.
Cincinnati Bengals
Jake Browning's magic finally wore off in an ugly loss to Pittsburgh in Week 16.
Now, Cincy went from No. 6 to No. 10 in the AFC, with the team's Super Bowl odds crashing as well from +12000 to +20000.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are still +3500 to win the Super Bowl (they entered Week 16 at +3000), but they have lost four straight and are no longer a lock to win the AFC South with two games to play.
With Trevor Lawerence banged up, this team is tough to bet on to win it all.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.