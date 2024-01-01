Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After Week 17 of NFL Season
Breaking down the biggest movers in the Super Bowl odds after Week 17 of the NFL season. Who's up? And, who's down this week?
By Peter Dewey
There are still five playoff spots up for grabs entering the final week of the 2023 NFL regular season, and the Super Bowl odds are still in flux.
Several teams have seen their odds move after Week 17's action, including two contenders that lost in Week 17 -- the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins.
With just one game left for each team to make a statement before the playoffs, we're starting to see who oddsmakers truly think can win it all this season. Before placing a bet to win the Super Bow, make sure to scope out the latest line movement -- which I've done for you below!
If you’re looking to bet on a team to win the Super Bowl, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer for a limited time! New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore only saw a small adjustment to its odds (+350 to +300), but the team made a statement by blowing out Miami to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Lamar Jackson is the MVP, and the Ravens could have some serious time off before having to play their first playoff game this season.
Buffalo Bills
The Bills are now third in the odds to win the Super Bowl, and oddsmakers seem to think they'll take the AFC East crown in Week 18.
Buffalo jumped from +1200 to +800 to win the Super Bowl after Week 17, leaping past Philly, Miami and the Kansas City Chiefs in the odds.
Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are going to be a wild card team in the NFC, but the team is on fire with its only loss since Nov. 19 coming to Baltimore.
The Rams have jumped from +7000 to +6000 to win the Super Bowl.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland clinched a wild card spot in the AFC on Thursday night, moving the team's Super Bowl odds from +4500 to +3500. Can Joe Flacco win a Super Bowl after being brought in midseason as the team's quarterback?
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Philadelphia Eagles
Things are going from bad to worse for the Philadelphia Eagles, who have dropped four of their last six games after losing to Arizona in Week 17.
Now, it's likely that the Eagles have to play out of a wild card spot in the NFC. The team's Super Bowl odds have dropped from +800 to +1100.
Miami Dolphins
Miami could be in trouble.
The team was dismantled by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17, and now Tua Tagovailoa and Bradley Chubb are both hurt.
With the Buffalo Bills coming to town for Week 18 with the AFC East title on the line, Miami appears to be a wild card team based on these odds.
The Dolphins dropped from +750 to +1300 to win the Super Bowl. The team is just 1-4 against teams that are above .500 this season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay had a chance to secure the NFC South in Week 17, but instead the team lost to the New Orleans Saints at home.
Now, Tampa has to beat Carolina -- which should be an easy task -- to win the NFC South.
The Bucs' odds to win the Super Bowl dipped from +6500 to +12000 as a result.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota has been trending downwards for weeks, but the team's season essentially came to an end with a blowout loss on Sunday Night Football against Green Bay.
The Vikings now just have a three percent chance of making the playoffs, per NFL.com, and they have seen their Super Bowl odds plummet from +18000 all the way down to +80000.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.