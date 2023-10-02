Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After Week 4 of NFL Season
Who is up and down in this week's Super Bowl odds?
By Peter Dewey
There were less shocking upsets in Week 4 of the NFL season than Week 3, but that didn't stop some teams from making a major leap in the latest Super Bowl odds.
After this story had been the Miami Dolphins' weekly hype feature, the Buffalo Bills blew them out in Week 4, knocking Miami off of this list and moving themselves right in.
However, the biggest surprise remains with No. 2 overall pick CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans, who have now won two straight and are a part of a four-way tie in the AFC South. Houston's odds skyrocketed after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.
So, who should we be looking to bet on and who is trending down?
Now, let’s break down the biggest winners and losers from Week 3:
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Buffalo Bills
Three straight wins by 28 or more points will certainly help your case in the futures market, and that's what Josh Allen and the Bills just accomplished.
Allen is the favorite to win MVP through four weeks, and Buffalo now has a crucial head-to-head win over Miami that should help it in the AFC East race.
Baltimore Ravens
After dropping back to +2000 to win the Super Bowl last week, the Ravens dismantled the Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns in Week 4.
Now, the Ravens have sole possession of first place in the AFC North with division wins over Cleveland and Cincinnati -- both on the road.
This team could be dangerous in the AFC playoff picture.
Houston Texans
Let's show Houston some love after it upset the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 and then dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4.
CJ Stroud is the early favorite for the Rookie of the Year award, and Houston is in the conversation to win the AFC South -- for now. The team's odds moved from +70000 to +15000 over the last week.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Cincinnati Bengals
Oddsmakers are still showing faith in the Cincinnati Bengals, only dropping them from +2400 to +3000 in the latest odds, but it's hard to see why.
Cincy has two games this season where it has only scored three points, and now the team could be without Tee Higgins (fractured rib) in Week 5.
The Bengals have a bunch of injuries -- including one to quarterback Joe Burrow -- making them far from a good bet at these current odds.
Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons may be in trouble.
The team started 2-0, but poor quarterback play from Desmond Ridder has really hurt the Falcons' chances in the NFC South. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sitting at 3-1 and the New Orleans Saints also at 2-2, Atlanta does not have an easy path to a division title.
If Ridder doesn't start giving them something in the passing game, there's only so much this defense and run game can do. Atlanta has gone from +4500 to +8000 in the latest Super Bowl odds.
Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears' season may already be over.
Chicago blew a 28-7 lead to the winless (at the time) Denver Broncos in Week 4, knocking the team from +30000 to +55000 in the latest Super Bowl odds.
The good news for Bears fans? They have their pick and the Carolina Panthers picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and both teams are 0-4.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.