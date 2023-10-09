Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After Week 5 of NFL Season
Who is up and down in this week's Super Bowl odds?
By Peter Dewey
There were very few teams moving up in the Super Bowl odds during Week 5 of the season, partially because oddsmakers have set the San Francisco 49ers as clear favorites to win the Super Bowl at +460.
San Fran dismantled the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football, winning 42-10 to move to 5-0 on the season.
Because of that, several teams in the NFC – including the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles – saw their odds actually drop (Philly went from +750 to +800). That could create some value in the betting market, but we’re here to see which teams are trending up, and which teams are trending down, entering Week 6.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers moved from +550 to +460 after their Week 5 win. They are now 10-0 in the regular season games that Brock Purdy has started, and the former seventh-round pick was lights out in Week 5, tossing four scores in the win.
San Fran is the best team in the NFL on both sides of the ball, and it has some serious separation between itself and the Kansas City Chiefs (+550) who are second in the odds.
Bettors may be running out of time to get the 49ers at a good number.
Detroit Lions
Detroit’s odds remained unchanged (+1800) in Week 5, but that was better than a lot of NFC teams that saw their odds drop.
Seattle, Philly, Dallas, and New Orleans all took hits despite having a solid path to the playoffs this season.
Detroit is now 4-1 and has one of the best offenses in the NFL. Dan Campbell’s group could be frisky come playoff time.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars didn’t move a ton – going from +3000 to +2800 – but they picked up a massive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.
Jacksonville is now back over .500 with two straight wins, and the team looks more and more like the contender many expected it to be when the season started.
Jacksonville is one of my favorite bets on the board to win the Super Bowl.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
New England Patriots
New England may be cooked.
The Patriots lost 34-0 in Week 5, meaning they’ve been outscored 65-3 over the last two weeks of the season.
As a result, the Patriots dropped from +7500 to +21000 in the odds to win the Super Bowl. Mac Jones isn’t the answer, and it’s hard to imagine this New England team making the playoffs in 2023.
Denver Broncos
Another week, another pathetic loss by the Denver Broncos.
A late Russell Wilson fumble cost Denver a comeback chance against the New York Jets, and the team has now lost at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and Washington Commanders.
Yikes.
Denver has a tough Week 6 matchup in Kansas City, and the team is likely done in the futures markets when it comes to making the playoffs. Denver’s odds dropped from +13000 to +25000 this week.
New York Giants
The New York Giants offense is awful, and now it may not have Daniel Jones after he suffered a neck injury in Week 5.
The Giants are 1-4 and have scored just 24 points on offense in their four losses.
The team’s Super Bowl odds moved from +7500 to +35000 in the process.
Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens choked away their Week 5 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with Lamar Jackson getting little to no help from his receivers.
After entering this week at +1600, the Ravens have dropped to +2200 in the latest Super Bowl odds. The team is still a contender, but it blew a chance to have a win against each of the teams in the AFC North.
