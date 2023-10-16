Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After Week 6 of NFL Season
Understanding the biggest Super Bowl odds movers after Week 6 of the NFL season. Who's up? And, who's down?
By Peter Dewey
Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season was a crazy one with the undefeated San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles both losing their games.
That shook up the odds to win the Super Bowl, moving Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs closer to the top spot in the NFL. Not only that, but there are several contenders, including the 5-1 Detroit Lions, that are continuing to see their odds shrink.
If you’re looking to get in on some of the movement in the futures market, this article is for you. Let’s break down the biggest movers in the Super Bowl odds this week.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs’ odds didn’t move a ton, but with the Eagles and 49ers losing, they are inching closer to the favorites in the NFL.
Kansas City has not lost a game since Travis Kelce came back, and the team’s offense hasn’t fully hit its stride this season. This may be one of the last times to bet KC as a non-favorite in the Super Bowl odds.
Detroit Lions
With another win in Week 6, the Detroit Lions are now +1300 (!!) to win the Super Bowl.
Detroit has been extremely impressive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking fourth in yards per play on offense and sixth in yards per play allowed on defense. The Lions are a bonafide contender at this point in the season.
Houston Texans
The biggest mover this week goes to CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans!
Houston jumped from +17000 to +11000 in the odds to win the Super Bowl after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. The Texans are still a massive longshot, but they are just +172 to make the playoffs, which would be a massive win in Stroud’s first NFL season.
New York Jets
The Jets didn’t make a huge jump, going from +13000 to +12000, but they are showing once again that they have a Super Bowl caliber defense.
New York has allowed just one second half touchdown all season, and it forced four turnovers in a win over Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. On the off chance Aaron Rodgers somehow returns for this season, the Jets are a sneaky Super Bowl pick.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans entered this season with the easiest schedule in the NFL, but the team is now +5500 to win the Super Bowl after starting 3-3 in the first six weeks.
The Saints really struggled to score in Week 6 against the Texans, and they now rank 26th in the NFL in yards per play on offense. Not great for a team that brought in a new quarterback in Derek Carr this past offseason.
Atlanta Falcons
Another NFC South team on this list?
Atlanta squandered several opportunities in the fourth quarter – including Desmond Ridder throwing two picks – to lose to the Washington Commanders.
As a result, the team dropped from +7000 to +9500 to win the Super Bowl. Atlanta has no chance of winning a title if Ridder is under center.
Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans had a rough week, losing veteran Ryan Tannehill to injury in their Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Tennessee is now just 2-4 and in last place in the AFC South. The team’s Super Bowl odds took a massive hit, falling from +8000 to +15000 after Week 6.
New England Patriots
If the New England Patriots’ season wasn’t already over, it probably is after Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
New England scored just 17 points in another loss, and the team’s odds to win the Super Bowl went from +21000 to +55000. That’s the fifth worst mark in the NFL at this point in the season.
