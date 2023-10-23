Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After Week 7 of NFL Season
Understanding the biggest Super Bowl odds movers after Week 7 of the NFL season. Who's up? And, who's down?
By Peter Dewey
We're nearing the halfway point of the 2023 NFL season, and even though there were six teams on the bye last week, there was a still a ton of movement in the odds to win the Super Bowl.
Multiple 5-1 teams fell, while the Buffalo Bills were upset as massive favorites against the New England Patriots. If you’re looking to get in on some of the movement in the futures market, this article is for you.
No matter how you plan to wager in the futures market, FanDuel Sportsbook has a great offer for new users.
All you need to do is sign up with the link below, deposit and wager $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets and THREE months free of NBA League Pass!
Let’s break down the biggest movers in the Super Bowl odds this week.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have now won four straight to take control of the AFC South, and they are moving up in the Super Bowl odds, going from +2700 to +2500.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks handled business against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, moving them from +4900 to +4000 to win the Super Bowl.
Seattle looks like a surefire playoff team in the NFC.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philly bounced back from a road loss in Week 6 to win by two touchdowns in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins. That moved Philly from +750 to +650 to win the Super Bowl.
Kansas City Chiefs
Make it six straight wins for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have moved from +500 to +450 to win the Super Bowl.
The team could really take control the AFC if it can beat the Miami Dolphins in two weeks ahead of the bye.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Detroit Lions
After getting as high as +1300 to win the Super Bowl, Detroit's odds came crashing back down after losing to the Baltimore Ravens 38-6 in Week 7.
The Lions still should be a playoff team, but they squandered an opporunity to prove they were contenders this week.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo's loss to New England dropped it from +1400 to +1000 to win the Super Bowl. The team is now facing an uphill battle to win the AFC East this season.
The Bills have losses to the New York Jets and Patriots within the division.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers dropped from +2800 to +4000 after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs to fall to 2-4 on the season. This team just may not be as good as preseason expectations.
Washington Commanders
The Commanders may be the biggest loser this week, dropping from +13000 to +25000 in the odds to win the Super Bowl.
The team's offense struggled against the New York Giants in Week 7, and it squandered a chance to improve its standing in the wild card picture.
Green Bay Packers
The Packers may just be bad.
Green Bay lost to the Denver Broncos in Week 7, falling to 2-4 on the season. The Packers are just +10000 to win the Super Bowl after entering the week at +8000.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.