Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After Week 8 of NFL Season
Understanding the biggest Super Bowl odds movers after Week 8 of the NFL season. Who's up? And, who's down?
By Peter Dewey
Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season saw a few top teams fall and several others make a statement, as there is a large group of squads that are either 6-2 or 5-2 so far this season.
Injuries also played a major role in Week 8, as the Minnesota Vikings lost Kirk Cousins for the season and the Pittsburgh Steelers may be without Kenny Pickett in a short week for Week 9 after he left Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
If you’re looking to bet with some of the movement in the latest Super Bowl odds, we have you covered with the teams that made the biggest leap – or fall – in the odds this past week.
Looking to dive into the futures market in the NFL? You can get a great offer to do so from DraftKings Sportsbook this season! New users that sign up with the link below will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets if they place a $5 wager!
Let’s break down the biggest movers in the Super Bowl odds this week.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals picked up another signature win, upsetting the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 to move to 4-3 on the season. While Cincy is still technically in last place in the AFC North – the team has the same record as Cleveland and Pittsburgh.
The Bengals went from +2600 to +1800 to win the Super Bowl this week. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have gone on midseason runs before, are we in the middling of witnessing another?
Seattle Seahawks
The team in first place in the NFC West is… the Seattle Seahawks?
A late touchdown by Jaxon Smith-Njigba gave Seattle a huge win over the Cleveland Browns to move it to 5-2 on the season. With San Francisco losing a third straight game, the Seahawks are now in first place in the NFC West.
The team’s Super Bowl odds have slashed from +4500 to +3500 over the last two weeks.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans’ offense came alive (finally) in Week 8, scoring 38 points in a win over the Indianapolis Colts.
The Saints are just 4-4 on the season, but with the Atlanta Falcons losing in Week 8, the two teams are tied atop the NFC South.
As a result, New Orleans has gone from +7500 to +5500 to win the Super Bowl this season.
Denver Broncos
Back-to-back wins for the Denver Broncos? In this economy?
In all seriousness, Denver has looked great the last three weeks on defense, allowing just 45 total points. What’s more impressive: Two of those games were against the Kansas City Chiefs, who scored just one touchdown and 28 total points in two games against Denver.
At 3-5, Denver is on the outside looking in of the playoff picture, but the team jumped from +43000 to +26000 to win the Super Bowl.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas had arguably the most dominant performance in Week 8, blowing out the Los Angeles Rams behind a huge game from Dak Prescott.
The team is now +1000 to win the Super Bowl, up from +11000 and could be the second best team in the NFC with San Francisco losing again in Week 8.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have won three straight games, but they tanked in their odds to win the Super Bowl with Kirk Cousins tearing his Achilles on Sunday – ending his season.
Minnesota dropped from +9000 to +15000, showing that oddsmakers have very little faith in Jaren Hall to save the team’s season.
Houston Texans
The Texans came back to Earth in Week 8, losing to the Carolina Panthers 15-13. The Houston offense struggled to get the ball moving, and CJ Stroud threw for just 140 yards.
The loss dropped Houston – who wasn’t really a Super Bowl contender anyway – from +12000 to +18000 to win the Super Bowl.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland’s quarterback play is going to cost it this season, as the team couldn’t score enough to hold off a Seattle comeback in Week 8.
The Browns have one of the better defenses in the NFL, but that will only matter so much if the team can’t score. Cleveland dropped from +3500 to +4500 to win the Super Bowl this season.
Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams were blown out in Week 8 by the Dallas Cowboys, and starting quarterback Matthew Stafford missed most of the second half with an injury to his thumb on his throwing hand.
Not good.
The loss dropped the Rams to 3-5, and they’re now just +15000 to win the Super Bowl after entering Week 8 at +11000 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.