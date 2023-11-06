Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After Week 9 of NFL Season
Understanding the biggest Super Bowl odds movers after Week 9 of the NFL season. Who's up? And, who's down?
By Peter Dewey
The AFC playoff picture has really come into focus after Week 9, as several teams made some movement with wins -- and losses -- this week.
It all started in Germany with the Kansas City Chiefs holding off the Miami Dolphins, keeping the No. 1 seed in the AFC and putting Miami in a tough spot in the AFC East. However, the Buffalo Bills failed to take advantage of Miami's loss, dropping their Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
At 5-4, the Bills are one of the biggest losers in the odds movement this week.
The Baltimore Ravens proved that they are Super Bowl contenders, dismantling the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks, who have now reliquinshed that title back to the San Francisco 49ers. With San Fran, Jacksonville and Detroit all on a bye this week, there was a lot of movement behind those teams in the latest odds.
Let’s break down the biggest movers in the Super Bowl odds this week.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Cincinnati Bengals
Another week, another impressive win for Joe Burrow and company.
The Bengals have now won four straight, beating the Seahawks, Bills and 49ers in their last three games. Those are impressive wins, and it has vaulted the team to +1200 to win the Super Bowl -- good for seventh in the latest odds at DraftKings.
Burrow is also moving up in the MVP conversation, sitting at +700.
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson is now tied atop the odds board as the league's MVP favorite, and the Baltimore Ravens (7-2) are +950 to win the Super Bowl.
After entering Week 9 at +1400, the Ravens showed that they have a legit shot to win the AFC this season.
Houston Texans
CJ Stroud put on a show for Houston in Week 9, setting the single-game rookie passing record while tossing five scores in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Stroud's heroics on the team's final drive not only gave Houston a win, but it bumped the team from +18000 to +12000 in the latest Super Bowl odds.
The Texans may not be a title contender, but they're firmly in the playoff mix this season.
Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns handled business and shut out Clayton Tune and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.
While the team was expected to win, oddsmakers still boosted the Browns' odds to win the Super Bowl, taking them from +4500 to +4000.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Buffalo Bills
With a chance to take over the division lead in Week 9, the Bills fell flat against the Bengals.
The team is now +2000 to win the Super Bowl, dropping from +1500 entering this game. Buffalo has a ton of talent, but the team has put together some confusing losses this season as well.
The Bills are potentially looking at being in third place in the AFC East if the New York Jets come away with a win this week on Monday Night Football.
Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins are now 0-3 against teams over .500 this season, a sign that they may not be as good as their previous odds suggested.
After losing to the Chiefs and really struggling on offense, Miami has dropped to +1100 to win the Super Bowl after getting as high as +950 last week. The Dolphins need a signature win -- against a good team -- to prove they can contend.
Seattle Seahawks
There's no way to suger coat it, Seattle got smoked in Week 9 by Baltimore.
The Seahawks mustered just three points in a 27-3 loss, and now they find themselves back in the battle for a wild card spot in the NFC. The team went from +3500 to +4000 to win the Super Bowl this week.
Atlanta Falcons
So much for the Atlanta Falcons leading the NFC South.
Despite switching quarterbacks from Desmond Ridder to Taylor Heinicke, the Falcons came up short against a Minnesota Vikings team that was forced to play Josh Dobbs after Jaren Hall was injured in Week 9.
The Falcons needed this game for the wild card and division races, but instead they allowed Dobbs -- who barely knew his teammates -- to beat them with a late fourth quarter score.
Now, Atlanta has moved from +7500 to +15000 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings.
Los Angeles Rams
With Matthew Stafford (thumb) out in Week 9, the Los Angeles Rams were crushed by the Green Bay Packers. Brett Rypien simply wasn't good enough to move the team's offense, and the Rams have now dropped three straight to fall to 3-6 on the season.
As a result, the team went from +11000 to +20000 to win the Super Bowl, and it's looking unlikely that Los Angeles will be able to turn things around enough to be a playoff team this season.
