Biggest Winners and Losers in Super Bowl Odds Following 2024 NFL Draft First Round
Breaking down the biggest winners and losers in the odds to win the Super Bowl after the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Peter Dewey
The 2024 NFL Draft got underway on Thursday night with the first round, and there were a ton of suprises, starting with the Atlanta Falcons picking quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall.
Six quarterbacks were drafted in the first 12 picks, as several teams are looking to build their franchise around a new signal caller.
With several trades at the back end of the first round as well, there has been a little shakeup in the odds to win the Super Bowl.
Let's break down the biggest winners -- and losers -- from Day 1 of the NFL draft.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds After First Round of NFL Draft
Chicago Bears
Chicago had a killer first round on Thursday.
Not only did the team get Caleb Williams -- the No. 1 quarterback in this draft class -- but the team also was able to stay put at No. 9 and still draft Rome Odunze to bolster an already impressive receiver room.
Chicago took a major jump in the odds to win the Super Bowl, going from +4500 to +3000.
New York Jets
The New York Jets didn't make a major move in the 2024 NFL Draft, trading back one slot with Minnesota to eventually draft Olu Fashanu to help protect Aaron Rodgers.
Oddsmakers clearly liked the selection, moving the Jets ahead of the Miami Dolphins in the odds to win the Super Bowl (from +2700 to +2000).
Minnesota Vikings
I love what Minnesota did in the first round, and it didn't have to move up far to draft the quarterback of the future for the franchise in JJ McCarthy.
The Vikings did give up a bunch of their picks in 2025, but it appears the team is taking a similar approach to the Houston Texans in last year's draft to get the best players available.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds After First Round of NFL Draft
Atlanta Falcons
What in the world are the Atlanta Falcons doing?
The team had a chance to trade back, draft the best player on the board or go get another weapon at No. 8. Instead, it took quarterback Michael Penix Jr. even though it signed Kirk Cousins to a massive deal this past offseason.
Penix will be 28 by the time Cousins' deal is up. I just don't get it.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo traded out of the first round, but it watched receiver Xavier Worthy (Kansas City Chiefs) and Xavier Legette (Carolina Panthers) get drafted at the back end of the first round.
The Bills need to replace Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs in some way, but moving back certainly limits the team's options.
Buffalo dropped from +1200 to +1300 in the latest Super Bowl odds.
Carolina Panthers
The Panthers actually made a solid move to jump up for Legette and get Bryce Young a weapon, but it's hard to not wonder what could have been had they not traded so much for Young last offseason.
Carolina saw six quarterbacks go in the first 12 picks of this draft, meanwhile the team finished with the worst record in the NFL last season despite getting a QB at No. 1.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.