Bill Belichick Next Team Odds (Where Will Belichick Coach in 2024 Season?)
The latest odds for Bill Belichick's next coaching destination give some insight into his market this offseason.
By Peter Dewey
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be a free agent this summer, if the Patriots move on from him or trade him this offseason.
Belichick is one of the winningest coaches of all time, but New England has struggled since the departure of Tom Brady, calling into question if the team needs a new face to turn things around.
Oddsmakers have taken a stab at predicting Belichick’s next team, and the results are interesting – to say the least.
Bills Belichick Next Team Odds
DraftKings Sportsbook has released odds on which teams Belichick will coach in the 2024 season.
New England Patriots
The Patriots have yet to move on from Belichick, and he’s shown willingness to relinquish his general manager duties. That may keep him on the sidelines for the Patriots in 2024.
It’s going to be hard for New England to move on from arguably the greatest coach in NFL history, and the team may want a trade to come about before simply letting Belichick go.
The longer the Patriots wait – the better chance there is that Belichick is the head coach next season.
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons appear to be one of the favorites in the NFL to add Belichick, which is ironic since he beat the team in the Super Bowl not too long ago, erasing a 28-3 deficit in that game.
Oddsmakers have the Falcons as more of a long shot, but with Arthur Smith gone, Atlanta can get moving on hiring its next head coach.
Washington Commanders
While there have been reports that the Commanders would be interested in Belichick, it doesn’t seem as likely as initially thought entering Week 18.
With Washington’s beat reporters not sensing the interest, I’d be surprised to see the Patriots head coach land there. Plus, Washington has a perfect in-house option with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy waiting in the wings.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers are an interesting case since they have a cornerstone piece in quarterback Justin Herbert.
It’s possible that Belichick decides to head out West to chase the wins record, and Los Angeles has been rumored to be interested in Belichick.
For now, the Patriots should be considered the favorite – in my eyes – since they don’t have to let Belichick go, but he will likely be the top candidate for several teams if New England moves on.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.