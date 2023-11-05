Bills vs. Bengals Same-Game Parlay for Week 9 Sunday Night Football
Breaking down a same-game parlay for the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals matchup.
I have good news, my friends. I think we're finally in for an exciting game on Sunday Night Football. We have a rematch of last year's Divisional Round game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Let's have some extra fun betting on this game by sprinkling a few dollars on a same-game parlay. Remember, these bets are harder to win than a normal bet, so you may want to wager less than you would normally.
Same-Game Parlay for Bills vs. Bengals
- Alternate total OVER 44.5
- Josh Allen OVER 271.5 passing yards
- Joe Mixon OVER 62.5 rushing yards
- Stefon Diggs 7+ receptions
- Dalton Kincaid 50+ receiving yards
- Ja'Marr Chase Anytime TD
Alternate total OVER 44.5
I love the OVER in this game already, but just to be safe for the sake of the parlay we're going to buy a few points and take the total down from 51.5 to 44.5. Based on how hot these two offenses have been, I'd be shocked if we don't see at least 45 points in this matchup.
Josh Allen OVER 271.5 passing yards
Josh Allen is averaging 270.6 passing yards per game this season, so he needs to go just barely above his season average for this bet to cash and he has the benefit of facing a weak Bengals secondary. The loss of their safeties, Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates, has had a detrimental effect on this Cincinnati secondary and it now ranks 29th in the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.2 yards per throw.
Joe Mixon OVER 62.5 rushing yards
The biggest weakness for the Buffalo Bills is their complete inability to stop the run. They're allowing teams to average 5.1 yards per carry against them, which is the second worst mark in the NFL. Joe Mixon hasn't been extremely effective this season, but if there's one team he's going to find success against, it's the Bills. I think he can hit the OVER on his rushing yards total.
Stefon Diggs 7+ receptions
No receiver in the NFL has seen more targets in the NFL this season than Stefon Diggs, who has been targeted 90 times this season, hauling in 64 of them. He has been averaging eight receptions per game this season, so considering I think tonight's going to be an offensive shootout, I'd be surprised if he can't haul in at least seven receptions to cash in this bet for us.
Dalton Kincaid 50+ receiving yards
Dalton Kincaid has been on fire for the Bills since Dawson Knox was placed on IR.
He has a combined 13 receptions for 140 yards over his last two starts, so not only are we going to take the OVER on his receiving yards, but we're going to take the OVER on his alternate receiving yards and bring it up from 39.5 to 50.5. That's how confident I am in Kincaid tonight.
Ja'Marr Chase Anytime TD
Despite playing in just seven games this season, Ja'Marr Chase is fourth in the NFL in targets with 85, hauling in 60 of them. he's also found the end zone four times already this season. As a cherry on top of this parlay, we're going to bet on him to score tonight.
Parlay odds: +1876
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
