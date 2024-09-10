Bills vs. Dolphins Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks (Back De'Von Achane to Score Once Again)
By Cody Pestino
The Miami Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills in a highly anticipated divisional matchup. With the AFC East shaping up to be a tightly contested race, a win here could provide a crucial advantage in the standings. The total for the game is set at 49 points, slightly above average, indicating that sportsbooks anticipate plenty of scoring.
Bettors might find value in these players to reach the end zone.
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds
- Tyreek Hill -130
- Josh Allen -115
- Raheem Mostert +110
- De'Von Achane +115
- James Cook +135
- Jaylen Waddle +155
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Top Tier Pick: Josh Allen -115
Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen excelled in Week 1, amassing 271 total yards and four touchdowns in a hard-fought victory over the Cardinals. His mobility remains one of his key strengths, as he consistently eluded defenders, just as he has throughout his career. Allen rushed for two touchdowns on nine carries in Week 1, and similar production can be expected against the Dolphins' shaky front seven.
Value Pick: De'Von Achane +110
Although Achane struggled on the ground in Week 1, he made a strong impact in the passing game, hauling in seven catches for 76 yards. He's primed for a bounce-back performance in the run game, and with 17 total touches in Week 1, it's clear he will be a focal point of the game plan.
Achane’s speed presents a challenge the Bills haven’t faced this season. In week 1 the Cardinals managed to break off a few long runs and screens against Buffalo, areas where Achane excels. Given his projected workload and favorable matchup, Achane is a strong candidate to find the end zone in this one.
Longshot Play: Khalil Shakir +250
While these may not be the highest odds for a longshot, Bills slot receiver Khalil Shakir has a solid chance to score a touchdown on Thursday night. Shakir caught all three of his targets for 42 yards in Week 1, including a 19-yard touchdown.
Although he only saw three targets, that number is likely to increase in Week 2 thanks to a favorable matchup against Dolphins slot cornerback Kader Kohou. With odds of +250, bettors should be rolling the dice with Shakir to cross the goal line.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.