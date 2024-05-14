Bills vs. Dolphins Odds Leaked for First Thursday Night Football Game in 2024
By Peter Dewey
Are you ready for Thursday Night Football?
Well, there's a long way to go, but bettors and NFL fans will have an absolute barnburner of a Thursday night matchup in Week 2 of the NFL season between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
These two teams are expected to compete for the AFC East title (along with the New York Jets) in the 2024 season.
Buffalo actually is opening up as a slight underdog for this Week 2 clash, but a lot could change between now and September. Here's a breakdown of the odds:
Bills vs. Dolphins Opening Odds, Spread and Total for Week 2
Spread
- Bills +1 (-110)
- Dolphins -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bills: -105
- Dolphins: -115
Total
- 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
This game is essentially set at a pick'em, but Buffalo dominated this matchup last season, winning 48-20 in Buffalo before ripping the division from the Dolphins in Week 18 with a 21-14 victory.
Miami certainly is going to have some revenge on its mind, as the loss in Week 18 bumped it back to a wild card spot and set up a first-round matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (we all know how that ended).
The Dolphins have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, but Buffalo continues to dominate the AFC East division, even with Miami leading it for the majority of the 2023 campaign.
Buffalo has won 11 of the last 12 meetings between these two teams.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.