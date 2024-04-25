Blake Corum NFL Draft Over/Under Odds: Where Will Michigan Running Back Land?
By Reed Wallach
Blake Corum, the key cog in the National Championship winning Michigan offense at running back, is an intriguing prospect come the NFL Draft, viewed as a possible day two prospect.
With so much buzz around a player like Corum, who ran for 27 touchdowns in 2023, there is an over/under on his draft position, which is slated at the back half of the first round.
Below, you’ll find his over/under listed by FanDuel Sportsbook and his latest draft news.
2024 NFL Draft Odds: Blake Corum Over/Under Draft Position
- 81.5 (Over -114/Under -114)
Where Will Blake Corum be Selected in 2024 Draft?
Corum has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers quite a bit in the pre-draft process due to connections with new head coach Jim Harbaugh, who coached the running back at Michigan. It’s worth noting that the Chargers didn’t re-sign Austin Ekeler, leaving a void at running back.
Per: Dan Grazziano of ESPN:
“No running backs are expected to go in the first round, and there's a great variety of opinion on which one will be the first back selected this year. I've spoken to scouts from multiple teams who think Michigan's Blake Corum might be the best of the bunch and believe Jim Harbaugh's Chargers will do what it takes to make sure he's reunited with his college coach.”
The Chargers have three picks inside the top 100 – No. 5, No. 37, and No. 69 – with another six after that. Could the team move up and get Corum on Friday during Round 2 or Round 3?
Either way, running backs are expected to start going in the second round, and Corum is towards the top of the list, as indicated in his draft position over/under.
