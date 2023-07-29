Blake Snell next team odds: San Diego Padres predicted to retain star left-hander through trade deadline
Where will Blake Snell play after the trade deadline?
By Peter Dewey
Former Cy Young award winner Blake Snell (7-8, 2.61 ERA) has been terrific for the San Diego Padres in the 2023 season, but that could make him a player that is on the move at the trade deadline.
San Diego is nine games out of the NL West division lead, four games under .500 and six games out of the wild card.
The team has gone all in the past few seasons, so making moves to sell at the deadline would be quite a tough look. However, it may be the best way for the Padres to rebuild this roster into a contender.
Oddsmakers don’t expect the Padres to sell, listing the team as the favorite for Snell’s first pitch following the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
Let’s view the full odds and a few teams that could make a move for Snell:
Blake Snell next team odds
Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles could be solid trade destinations for Snell
Two American League squads – the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers – are looking to make a push for the top spot in the AL and could use an ace to lead their staff.
Snell makes a ton of sense, especially since he’s been the best pitcher on a team that made the World Series when he was with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Since the start of June, Snell has posted a 0.78 ERA, allowing just five runs in 10 starts. He’s been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season and would immediately bolster any rotation.
The best bet for Snell is likely to expect him to remain in San Diego, as the team would really need to admit that it can’t contend to start trading off pieces like the star lefty.
However, if he does get floated on the trade market, Snell could be the hottest commodity at the 2023 trade deadline.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.