Bo Nix Favored to Be Broncos' Starting Quarterback in 2024 Based on Latest Odds
By Reed Wallach
The Denver Broncos have been busy replacing Russell Wilson at quarterback this offseason, trading for Zach Wilson and drafting Oregon quarterback Bo Nix No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft in addition to retaining Jarrett Stidham, who was with the team last season.
The Broncos spent a ton of draft capital to select the Oregon product, and oddsmakers are expecting him to be named the starting quarterback ahead of Week 1 of the season and beat out the starter in Denver to close the season as well as the 2021 No. 2 draft pick who struggled to hold on to his job with the Jets.
Nix has the inside track likely due to some of the sentiment around the draft pick from head coach Sean Payton, who has made lofty comparisons for Nix.
Nix is also advanced as a quarterback, already 24 years old after playing a full college career at Auburn and Oregon where he finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting for the Ducks this past season. The idea is that he is developed already as a prospect and can be dropped into the Broncos offense right away.
While some questioned if Nix was a first-round prospect, it's clear that Payton and the Broncos are high on him and are betting big on him. So are sports bettors based on the odds below.
Here are the odds for Nix to start come September, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
2024 Denver Broncos Starting Quarterback Odds
- Bo Nix: -300
- Jarrett Stidham: +330
- Zach Wilson: +900
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.