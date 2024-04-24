Bo Nix NFL Draft Over/Under Odds: Will Oregon Quarterback Be Picked in First Round?
By Reed Wallach
Bo Nix’s NFL Draft journey will reach its end this weekend, possibly in the first round.
Nix, the third-place finisher in the Heisman Trophy race, was viewed as a first-round prospect in the early NFL Draft process but has since fallen out of favor as mock drafters have pegged him as a Day 2 prospect. However, the late movement has indicated that Nix may be in play to get into the top 32 and hear his name called on Thursday night.
Here’s the latest on Nix and his draft position.
2024 NFL Draft Odds: Bo Nix
- 32.5 (Over -210/Under +154)
Will Bo Nix be a First Round Pick?
Nix’s number to be a first round pick got out to north of -300, but it has dropped considerably since Tuesday evening. While it still is shaded toward Nix not going in the first round, there has been sizeable movement in the opposite direction.
For starters, there are plenty of quarterback-needy teams, which can push more quarterbacks into the first round. Teams are trying to move into the top four to get a crack at possibly Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy, including the Vikings and the Giants, but what about the Raiders or Broncos? Could those two opt for other choices like Nix or Michael Penix Jr? Those teams may have to.
Reports like below have likely driven the betting action toward Nix going in the first round, but most mock drafts do indicate that Nix is likely to hear his name called over the weekend.
Nix is a polarizing prospect, and even if he isn’t selected on Thursday, you’re sure to hear about him during the broadcast.
