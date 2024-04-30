Bo Nix Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds (Broncos QB Viewed as Relative Long Shot)
2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds for Bo Nix, who can play his way towards the top if he can win the starting quarterback job.
By Reed Wallach
The Denver Broncos shocked the football world last Thursday in the first round of the NFL Draft, selecting Oregon's Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick.
Nix wasn't a shoe-in to be a first round pick by any means, but the Broncos coveted the third place finisher in Heisman Trophy voting last season, and the expectation is that he will compete for the starting job right away with Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham.
For now, oddsmakers are taking a cautious approach with Nix in terms of Rookie of the Year odds. The Broncos first round pick is further down the board than other first round quarterbacks like the favorite, No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels, but is given more of a chance than Michael Penix Jr. due to the fact that he can see the field sooner.
If Nix is able to play his way onto the field quickly, potentially as the Week 1 starter, his odds will likely drop ahead of the start of the season, so this is a cautious listing for the No. 12 pick.
There's room to the upside and downside in Nix's Rookie of the Year price, here is the full listing following the 2024 NFL Draft.
2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
