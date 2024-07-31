Boise State Broncos College Football Win Total Prediction in 2024
By Cody Pestino
One of the most established, brands outside of the power five in college football has been the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos will look to add to their legacy by being the first group of five teams to make the expanded College Football 12-team playoff. Boise State's win total is set at over/under 9 wins.
Boise State Broncos Win Total
Boise State Broncos Regular Season Wins 2024
Over 9 -150
Under 9 +120
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Boise State Broncos Offensive Preview
The Boise State offense will be a solid group led by their elite running back Ashton Jeanty, who will be one of the top running backs entering the 2025 NFL draft. Jeanty recorded 1,347 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023 and she kept up similar production in 2024. Boise State will return six starters, including three on the offensive line to build a veteran group up front.
Boise State will have to replace their quarterback, and this will be done with red-shirt freshman Malachi Nelson. Although the Broncos will be working in some new faces, this unit should still be productive behind their veteran line and they’re superstar running back.
Boise State Broncos Defensive Preview
Unlike their offense, the Boise State defense will be similar to how they were in 2023. The Boise State defense will return all 11 starters to build one of the most experienced defensive units in the nation. The defense is led by their productive front seven which includes arguably the best defensive line in the Mountain West Conference.
This group should have no growing pains as all four starters will be back in the trenches in 2024. The Broncos will rely on this defensive line to set the tone each week.
Boise State Broncos Outlook and Prediction
The Boise State Broncos will try to be a playoff contender this season and it all starts with winning the Mountain West Conference. The Broncos have had success in the Mountain West recently going 6-2 in conference play and winning the conference championship game a season ago. Boise State does benefit from their conference schedule to a degree avoiding having to play Air Force and Fresno State.
However, the Broncos will have to go on the road against UNLV which will be their toughest game of the season. Boise State will also get to host the PAC-2 teams making those games much more manageable, but will still be tough contests.
The Week 2 game on the road in Oregon will likely be a loss leaving just one more game that can be dropped, to hit the over, and two more to push. The Broncos should be right at nine wins this season giving the under at +120 some value as the Broncos don't have much room for error.
Pick: Boise State Broncos UNDER 9 Wins +120
