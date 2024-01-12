Boise State vs. Nevada Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Friday, Jan. 12 (Bet the under)
Can Boise State build off its upset of No. 17 Colorado State or will Nevada continue its dominance at home?
Two of the four unbeaten teams in Mountain West play will meet in Reno Friday night.
Boise State is coming off one of its biggest wins in program history when it took out No. 17 Colorado State on Tuesday, 65-58. This will be the Broncos’ third road test of the season after losing to Clemson by 17 in November and beating San Jose State, 78-69, on Jan. 5 to open conference play.
Nevada has taken care of business this year, albeit against a weak schedule. The Wolf Pack’s only loss of the season came against Drake on Dec. 9, but they’ve won eight straight since, six of which were by double figures. Nevada is 9-0 at the Lawlor Events Center this season. Can Boise State pull off another upset?
Here’s a betting breakdown of tonight’s Mountain West matchup.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Boise State vs. Nevada odds, spread and total
Boise State vs. Nevada betting trends
- Boise State is 6-6-1 ATS this season
- Nevada is 11-4 ATS this season
- Boise State is 2-3 ATS as an underdog
- Nevada is 9-4 ATS as a favorite
- The OVER is 7-6 in Boise State games this season
- The OVER is 6-9 in Nevada games this season
Boise State vs. Nevada how to watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 12
- Game time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lawlor Events Center
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Boise State record: 11-4 (2-0 Mountain West)
- Nevada record: 15-1 (2-0 Mountain West)
Boise State vs. Nevada key players to watch
Boise State
Andrew Meadow: Boise State has a talented starting rotation, but Meadow, a freshman forward, stepped up in a big way with 11 points in 22 minutes off the bench in the Broncos’ upset of Colorado State. Boise State’s depth will be tested against Nevada, especially if Kansas transfer Cam Martin misses a second consecutive game with a shoulder injury.
Nevada
Kenan Blackshear: The fifth-year senior guard provides quality experience and all-around contributions to the Nevada lineup. Blackshear is averaging career-highs in scoring (16.6 points per game, rebounds (5.4) and assists (4.7). He scored a game-high 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting in Nevada’s 67-54 victory over Air Force on Tuesday.
Boise State vs. Nevada prediction and pick
Despite having the best ATS record in the Mountain West (11-4), Nevada is just 5-3 at home covering the number and hasn’t exactly faced a murderers’ row of opponents in Reno. Nevada’s adjusted strength of schedule, according to KenPom, is No. 215. On the other hand, Boise State has been tested throughout the year with the No. 28 strength of schedule.
Boise State’s three-point shooting has improved in recent weeks, but Nevada’s No. 30 defense, per KenPom, has held back-to-back opponents to under 60 points at home. Nevada’s offense, ranked No. 57 in efficiency, is shooting just 34.2% from beyond the arc and Boise State defends the perimeter well and doesn’t allow many second-chance opportunities. In a matchup with two top-35 defenses in KenPom, take the under.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.