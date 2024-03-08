Boise State vs. San Diego State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday. March 8 (How to Bet Aztecs)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Boise State vs. San Diego State on Friday, March 8.
By Reed Wallach
San Diego State and Boise State are each off of rare conference losses, but finish the regular season against one another ahead of the Mountain West Tournament next week.
Who will bounce back on Friday, both San Diego State and Boise State have emerged as contenders in a crowded Mountain West, but each will try to score a final win ahead of the postseason.
The Broncos escaped with a one point win at home, can San Diego State even the season series?
Here's our full betting preview for Friday's Mountain West tilt:
Boise State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread and Total
San Diego State vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- Boise State is 16-12 against the spread (ATS) this season
- San Diego State is 12-16 ATS this season
- Boise State games have gone UNDER in seven of the 10 games that the team is an underdog
Boise State vs. San Diego State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 8
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Boise State Record: 21-9
- San Diego State Record: 22-8
San Diego State vs. Boise State Key Players to Watch
San Diego State
Jaedon LeDee: LeDee was up to standard in the first meeting, scoring 13 points and grabbing eight rebounds, but was outdone by Broncos big man O'Mar Stanley, who scored 17 points in the Broncos win. Can the Mountain West Player of the Year contender get it back with a regular season ending victory?
Boise State
Chibuzo Agbo: San Diego State will concede the perimeter shot, 299th in opponent 3-point rate, so this will be a big game for the 41% 3-point shooter. The senior scored 11 and grabbed six rebounds in the first meeting.
San Diego State vs. Boise State Prediction and Pick
I'm going to key in on the Aztecs ability to provide size at all the positions against a Boise State defense that has struggled on the interior all season.
LeDee's ability to operate as a threat in the short roll against a Boise State team that is 247th in 2-point field goal percentage allowed will be impactful and has me confident the team will be able to play a sound offensive game.
In the first meeting, SDSU shot 59% on two's but 25% on 3s while turning it over on nearly 20% of its possessions resulting in a loss. However, at home, I believe we see the team put together a comprehensive performance while continuing to score with ease on the inside.
I don't want to touch an inflated spread in this one with it being the end of the season and an eye on the MWC Tournament is most certainly in play. Instead, I'll go with the Aztecs team total over.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!