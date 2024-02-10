Boise State vs. Utah State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 10
By Reed Wallach
Utah State and Boise State meet for the second time this season after the road Aggies upset Boise State in overtime back on January 27th.
Can the Aggies, who are in the midst of a two game losing streak, get back on track with what appears to be a strong matchup for the home team? I'll break it all down below with our full betting preview.
Boise State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread and Total
Utah State vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- Utah State is 7-4 against the spread (ATS) at home this season
- Boise State is 3-5 ATS on the road this season
- Boise State has gone UNDER in three of nine games as an underdog
Boise State vs. Utah State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 10th
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Boise State Record: 16-7
- Utah State Record: 19-4
Boise State vs. Utah State Key Players to Watch
Boise State
Max Rice: Rice has flammable capabilities, scoring 35 at New Mexico back on January 31st on the road, and he has continued to shoot the ball well, hitting six of 11 three's in the last two games. Rice is shooting a career worst 36% from the field over the balance of the season, but if he continues to trend up from deep, this can be a big stretch run for the Boise State guard.
Utah State
Great Osobor: The Montana State transfer has been a terror for opponents all season, shooting over 59% from the field while scoring nearly 19 points per game and grabbing nine rebounds. He had 14 points against Boise State in the first meeting and got to the free throw line 11 times.
Boise State vs. Utah State Prediction and Pick
The Aggies won at Boise State in overtime in an entertaining back-and-forth affair, and I believe Utah State can do it again at home. While some may be spooked by two straight losses from the Aggies, including earlier this week against Nevada, this matchup suits Utah State much better.
Boise State is 257th in two-point percentage allowed this season, highlighted by ranking 228th in defending at the rim. That is massive against Utah State, who has one of the best big men in the country in Great Osobor, who scored 14 points and got to the free throw line 11 times in the first meeting. Overall, the Aggies shot 62% inside the arc back on January 27th.
Boise State couldn't keep up with another interior force in Colorado State on Tuesday, and now stay at altitude against another brute force in Mountain West play at the Spectrum on Saturday night in a game with Mountain West title implications.
Most of the Broncos offense comes from generating second chances, the team is tops in the conference in offensive rebounding rate, but Utah State checks in second in terms of defensive rebounding rate. I believe the home team can limit the Broncos, who have an incredibly short bench (bottom 50 in the country in bench minutes), to cruise to a win at home.
I paired Utah State's moneyline with Kansas in our daily best bets column, but I believe the home favorite can do enough to get a home cover.
