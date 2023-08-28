Boise State vs. Washington Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 1
Washington had a magical season last year and comes into this year at No. 10 in the country, but they have a very tough matchup against Boise State's defense and running game.
By Josh Yourish
It’s safe to say that Kalen DeBoer had a successful season in his first year at Washington. The Huskies went 11-2 under DeBoer and led by transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr, who is back for another year. The Huskies come into 2023 with big expectations after an offensive explosion last season and are the No. 10 ranked team in the country.
The Huskies will open the year at home hosting the Boise State Broncos. Boise State went 10-4 last year and fell to Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship Game. The Broncos are in year three under Andy Avalos. Sophomore Taylen Green is back at quarterback and senior George Holani will spend a lot of time in the backfield with Green.
Boise State vs. Washington odds, spread and total
Washington and Boise State Betting Trends
- Washington went 8-5 ATS last season
- The over was 8-4-1 in Washington’s games in 2022
- Boise State went 6-7-1 ATS last season
- The over was 7-7 in Boise State’s games in 2022
Boise State vs. Washington How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 2
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Husky Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Boise State Record: 0-0
- Washington Record: 0-0
Boise State vs. Washington Key Players to Watch
Boise State
George Holani, RB: The Broncos are built to run the football. That was the case last season when they ranked 16th in rushing yards per game with 202.5, and will be the reason they win games again this season. Holani led the way a year ago rushing for 1,157 yards and 10 touchdowns to help the development of a freshman quarterback. Things could get even easier for Holani this season with another year of experience for QB Taylen Green.
Washington
Michael Penix, QB: Washington led the country in passing offense last season, throwing for 369.3 yards per game. Penix went for 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns with just eight interceptions last season. The senior, lefty QB was one of the best passers in the country last year and the Huskies were second in total offense.
Boise State vs. Washington prediction and pick
These are two very contrasting styles and that’ll make for a very fun Week 1 matchup. Boise State is going to want to run the ball down Washington’s throat. That won’t be easy because Washington ranked 28th in run defense last season and they return a great group on the defensive line. The Washington linebacker corps should be excellent as well and that will make things tough on Holani and Taylen Green.
However, I still think with the 6-foot-6 Green back there, Boise State will be able to make things happen on the ground and through the air. Green ran for 586 yards and 10 touchdowns last year and threw for 2,042 while completing 61% of his passes. There is enough talent on that offense to put up some points on Washington and we know that the Huskies will be scoring quite a few points themselves.
Washington doesn’t just have one of the absolute best quarterbacks in the country, they also have one of the best receivers, Rome Odunze. Odunze caught 75 passes for 1,145 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
Boise State was fourth in passing defense last season only giving up 170.9 yards a game through the air. This is a really tough matchup for Kalen DeBoer’s team that has very high hopes to start the year. The Broncos will be able to stifle their passing game enough and have a great running game that will keep Penix Jr. on the sideline. That’s a recipe for a potential Week 1 upset and I like Boise State and the points in this one.
