Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 3 Prediction, Odds and Key Players
NHL Playoffs Betting Preview, Prediction, and Best Bet for Game 3 between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs.
In game two of the NHL Playoffs, the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped their seven-game losing streak to the Boston Bruins, barely squeaking out a 3-2 win despite dominating the Bruins at five-on-five for most of the night.
Now that the series has shifted back to Toronto, the Maple Leafs will look to defend home ice, which they have not done well in past playoff runs. But in game two of this series, the Maple Leafs superstars got going as they got goals from Auston Matthews and John Tavares. With William Nylander possibly coming back into the lineup, we are in for another great game here tonight.
Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs Odds, Puckline, Total
Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs Betting Trends
- The Bruins total has gone under in nine of their last 11 games.
- The Bruins total has gone under in five of the last six games on the road.
- The Bruins are 12-4 in their last 16 games against an Atlantic Division opponent.
- The Maple Leafs are 1-5 in their last six games.
- The Maple Leafs are 1-4 in their last five games vs the Atlantic Division.
- The total has gone over in six of the last seven Maple Leaf games.
- The total has gone under in five of the last seven head-to-head matchups between these two teams.
- The total has gone over seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these two when playing in Toronto.
Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 24
- Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch: ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS, NESN
- Series Score: 1-1 Tie
Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs Key Players to Watch
Boston Bruins
Jake Debrusk: Debrusk leads the Bruins with four points so far this series. He has points in six straight games against the Maple Leafs and has 10 points in those six games. With Auston Matthews taking over the game in game two, the Bruins could have to rely on their secondary scoring to pull them through this series.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews: In the past, Matthews has been known for underperforming in the playoffs. But Matthews showed up to play in a big way in game two. He registered a point on all three Maple Leafs goals and scored the game-winning goal on a breakaway in the third period. Matthews will continue to shoulder a massive workload in this series, trying to shut down the Bruins' top-scoring line while also having to produce offense. If the Maple Leafs want a chance to win this series, they will need AM34 to dominate on both ends of the ice.
Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs Prediction and Pick
In the first two games in Boston, the Maple Leafs have won the expected goal battle 8.14-6.21 but have been outscored 7-4 (via NaturalStatTrick). With the series shifting back to Toronto, the Leafs are in a good spot heading into game three. However, throughout their 2023 playoff run, the Maple Leafs were 1-5 on home ice.
The Bruins will likely start Jeremy Swayman again tonight, who won the Bruins game one and has now won five straight starts against the Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs will return with Ilya Samsonov, who played great in game two but has struggled at home recently, allowing 4.00 goals per game in his last five starts at home.
Even though the Maple Leafs have dominated the shots and scoring chances in this series, they continued to take dumb penalties in game two, giving the Bruins the chance to stay in the game. If they continue doing this, the Bruins will take advantage.
The Bruins are 3-0 in their last three trips to Toronto, outscoring the Leafs 13-6 in these three games. The Maple Leafs are under a lot of pressure to defend home ice after failing to do so last year. If the Bruins come out and score the first goal in this game, there will be a lot of tension in this building.
Best Bet: Boston Bruins Moneyline (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.