Boston College vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds and Key Players for ACC Tournament Second Round (Take the Tigers)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Boston College-Clemson.
Boston College opened the ACC Tournament Tuesday with a dominating performance in an 81-65 win over Miami. Can the Eagles keep it going Wednesday in D.C. as an underdog against Clemson? Boston College has won three straight and the two teams haven’t met in two months.
Clemson, a projected No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, wants to ensure a nice March Madness seed with some success in our nation’s capital. Can they cover as a favorite for a shot at No. 3 Virginia in the quarterfinals? Here’s the betting breakdown of Wednesday’s ACC action with a best bet.
Boston College vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total
Boston College vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Boston College is 14-18 ATS this season
- Clemson is 17-13-1 ATS this season
- Boston College is 5-11 ATS as an underdog this season
- Clemson is 11-12-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 19-13 in Boston College games this season
- The OVER is 17-14 in Clemson games this season
Boston College vs. Clemson How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 13
- Game time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPNU
- Boston College record: 18-14
- Clemson record: 21-10
Boston College vs. Clemson Key Players to Watch
Boston College
Quinten Post: The senior 7-foot forward averages a team-high 17 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Post had a field day against Miami in Tuesday’s win, finishing with a 30-point, 13-rebound double-double.
Clemson
Ian Schieffelin: The 6-foot-8 junior is a complimentary scorer (9.7 points per game), but patrols the glass for a Clemson team that is great at rebounding the ball. Schieffelin is third in the ACC in rebounding (9.6 per game) and has grabbed double-digit boards in four of the last five games with three double-doubles in that stretch.
Boston College vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
Clemson’s offense is No. 21 in KenPom in efficiency and are top-40 in effective shooting percentage. The Tigers set the tone in their 89-78 win over Boston College Jan. 13. On that afternoon, Clemson shot 54.2% from the field, committed just nine turnovers and dominated the glass (38-23 rebounding edge).
Clemson ranks fourth in the ACC in rebounds per game and would probably be better than 10th in the league in offensive boards if they had more misses to chase down. Clemson is No. 33 in 2-point shooting and takes advantage at the charity stripe as the No. 8 free-throw shooting team in the country. Center PJ Hall had 26 points and 11 rebounds against Boston College in the first meeting.
Boston College is coming off a stellar performance against Miami, but could run into a buzzsaw when they line up across from Clemson. Boston College might be a top-50 shooting team from downtown, but only attempt 38% of its shots from downtown, which is a middle of the road rate.
The Eagles will be outmatched down low in this matchup against a Clemson defense that is No. 3 in the ACC against two-point shots and is No. 30 in the country in defensive rebounding.
Take the Tigers to cruise and advance to the quarterfinals.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.