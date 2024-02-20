Boston College vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 20 (Take the Points)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Boston College-Florida State.
Boston College has been up and down this season. After a 2-6 start to ACC play, Boston College has won four of its last gives. The Eagles’ offense caught fire last week in wins over Louisville (89-77) and Miami (85-77). They’ll look for revenge Tuesday night after a 63-62 loss to Florida State two weeks ago.
The Seminoles were a great story in mid-January after a 5-1 start to their ACC schedule, but it went south in a hurry. Florida State has lost five of six and six of eight overall following Saturday’s 76-67 defeat against Duke at home.
Florida State is laying a short number Tuesday and Boston College hasn’t been great as an underdog this season. Here’s the betting preview for Tuesday’s ACC action with a best bet.
Boston College vs. Florida State odds, spread and total
Boston College vs. Florida State betting trends
- Boston College is 11-14 ATS this season
- Florida State is 12-12-1 ATS this season
- Boston College is 3-7 ATS as an underdog this season
- Florida State is 5-6-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 15-10 in Boston College games this season
- The OVER is 15-10 in Florida State games this season
Boston College vs. Florida State how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Donald Tucker Center
- How to watch (TV): ACC Network
- Boston College record: 15-10 (6-8 ACC)
- Florida State record: 13-12 (7-7 ACC)
Boston College vs. Florida State key players to watch
Boston College
Mason Madsen: The 6-foot-4 senior guard averages just 7.8 points per game but has scored in double figures in each of the last four contests. Madsen is averaging 15.7 points per game in that span and is coming off a season-high 25, knocking down seven 3-pointers, in Saturday’s win over Miami.
Florida State
Jamir Watkins: The 6-foot-7 junior forward has been the Seminoles leading scorer in four consecutive games and has been an overall stat-stuffer for Florida State this season as the team’s leader in scoring (14.5 points per game), rebounds (5.6) and assists (2.8). Watkins is averaging 18 points per game over the last four contests with a pair of 20-point outings.
Boston College vs. Florida State prediction and pick
Florida State’s only win in the last month was a 63-62 decision on the road against Boston College. Can they win by margin on their return home? In that matchup Jan. 23, Boston College won the rebounding battle 40-32 but Florida State made up for it by forcing 15 turnovers and holding the Eagles to just 29.6% from beyond the arc.
Though Florida State is great at causing turnovers (No. 15 in steal percentage) Boston College shouldn’t have as many problems fumbling the rock on Tuesday. The Eagles are No. 52 in KenPom in turnover percentage and have the No. 54 overall offense.
Boston College excels from the perimeter, ranking No. 50 in 3-point shooting while Florida State statistically struggles defending triples (No. 274).
On the other side, Florida State is 13th in the ACC in 3-point shooting (31.9%) and free-throw shooting (68.9%). Florida State has the height advantage with the No. 2 average height in the nation, but Boston College can counter that with an above-average defense in defending shots from inside the arc (No. 163).
Nothing about Florida State’s recent play shouldn’t make you back them as a favorite having lost four consecutive home games. Take the points with Boston College.
