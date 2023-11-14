Boston College vs. Pitt Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
By Reed Wallach
Boston College travels to Pitt after a blowout loss at home against Virginia Tech last week, can the team get back on track against a listless Pitt team?
The Panthers are now 2-8 on the year after losing to Syracuse last week at Yankee Stadium. The team is still being favored though against a bowling Boston College team that struggled mightily on Saturday. However, BC has figured out its quarterback situation with the dual threat Thomas Castellanos under center, will the team bounce back?
Boston College vs. Pitt Odds, Spread and Total
Pitt vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Pitt is 4-6 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Pitt is 2-3 ATS as a favorite
- Boston College is 3-2 ATS as an underdog
- Boston College has gone OVER in seven of 10 games (one push)
- Boston College has gone OVER in every game as an underdog
- Pitt has gone OVER in three of four games as a favorite this season
Pitt vs. Boston College How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, November 16th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Pitt Record: 6-4
- Boston College Record: 2-8
Pitt vs. Boston College Key Players to Watch
Pitt
Christian Veilleux: Veilleux came in for the ineffective Phil Jurkovec, but he hasn't done much better as Pitt continues to struggle. He has completed only 51% of his passes with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions while averaging less than six yards per dropback.
Boston College
Thomas Castellanos: Castellanos struggled last week against Virginia Tech, turning it over twice while completing only 10-of-20 passes for 110 yards. Castellanos got pulled early in the blowout loss but should be back on the field against Pitt as he tries to get the team back in the win column.
Pitt vs. Boston College Prediction and Pick
I'm not rushing to lay it with the 2-8 Panthers. Even the team with a strong pass rush that is 33rd in sacks, the team has struggled to stop chunk plays, bottom 20 in explosive plays allowed. That's a big issue against Castellanos, who has been a big play weapon as a passer and a runner all season. BC is 39th in EPA/Play this season, anchored by its vaunted run game that is 11th in EPA/Rush.
Castellanos has renewed Jeff Hafley's offense as the team is incredibly explosive, top 30 in the nation against explosive play rate while only allowing 44 tackles for loss on the year (24th in the country). While the BC defense has struggled all season, I don't trust the Pitt offense to take advantage.
Pitt has lost four straight games after a stunning upset of Louisville and is struggling on offense. I can't take the home favorite against a motivated BC bunch that has a far better quarterback.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
