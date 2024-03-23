Boston College vs. UNLV Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NIT Second Round
Breaking down everything you need to know to bet on the NIT Second Round game between the Boston College Eagles and the UNLV Rebels.
Boston College and UNLV are set to face-off in Round 2 of the NIT.
The Eagles took down Providence by a final score of 62-57 in the opening round while UNLV bested Princeton, 84-77. The winner in this ACC vs. Mountain West showdown will take on the winner of Seton Hall and North Texas in the quarterfinals.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Boston College vs. UNLV odds, spread, and total
Boston College vs. UNLV betting trends
- Boston College is 5-1 ATS in its last six games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in Boston College's last six games
- UNLV is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games
- UNLV is 1-4 ATS in its last five games against ACC opponents
- The OVER is 11-2 the last 13 times UNLV played on a Sunday
Boston College vs. UNLV how to watch
- Date: Sunday, March 24
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU/ESPN+
- Boston College Record: 20-15
- UNLV Record: 20-12
Boston College vs. UNLV key players to watch
Boston College
Quinten Post: Boston College's forward is its leading scorer, putting up 16.9 points per game. He has the ability to attack teams down low while also averaging 8.1 rebounds per game. He had a bit of a quiet game against Providence, scoring just 12 points, so he'll need a bounce back performance if the Eagles want to get past UNLV.
UNLV
Rob Whaley Jr.: Rob Whaley Jr. Had a big game for the Rebels in the opening round of the NIT, putting up a season high 21 points while grabbing nine rebounds and recording two assists. If he can continue to compliment the Rebels like he did in that game, UNLV is going to be tough to beat in this tournament.
Boston College vs. UNLV prediction and pick
These two teams are extremely evenly matched so I'll go ahead and back the team that's getting points, especially considering the Eagles are the better shooting team, ranking 77th in the country in effective field goal percentage. The Rebels come in ranking 122nd in that stat.
Look for Quinten Post of the Eagles to have a big performance on Sunday. UNLV ranks 178th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 50.4% from the interior. That's going to open things up for Boston College's leading scorer, who has the ability to attack teams down low.
Also, let's remember the Mountain West has struggled to find success in March, with four of the six teams losing in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament and all but one failing to cover the spread. In my opinion, teams from that conference, including UNLV, are overvalued in the betting market.
I'll take the points with the Eagles.
