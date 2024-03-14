Boston College vs. Virginia Prediction, Odds and Key Players for ACC Tournament Quarterfinal (Bet Underdogs)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Virginia vs. Boston College on Thursday, March 14 in ACC Tournament action.
By Reed Wallach
Boston College has emerged from the early rounds of the ACC Tournament to make the quarterfinals, will its surprising run continue?
The No. 11 seed Eagles take on No. 3 seed Virginia in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals in what is expected to be a competitive game. After losing by four at home to the Cavaliers, can Boston College continue to ride the momentum of being an underdog and advance to the semifinals?
Here's our full betting preview for Thursday's matchup:
Boston College vs. Virginia Odds, Spread and Total
Virginia vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Boston College is 6-11 against the spread (ATS) this season as an underdogs
- Virginia is 15-8-1 ATS this season as a favorite
- Boston College has gone OVER in 19 of 33 games this season
Boston College vs. Virginia How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 14
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Boston College Record: 19-14
- Virginia Record: 22-9
Boston College vs. Virginia Key Players to Watch
Boston College
Quentin Post: Post was the best player on the floor in the lone meeting between the two teams, scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. The seven footer's ability to play both inside and out can bust up the vaunted Virginia pack-line defense.
Virginia
Ryan Dunn: One of the best defensive players in the country, Dunn will be tasked with slowing down Post. While only 6'8", Dune blocks more than two shots per game while grabbing almost seven rebounds for the defensive minded Cavaliers that are top 10 in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency metric.
Boston College vs. Virginia Prediction and Pick
Our ACC sleeper has come out of the first round and its Boston College, who out-classed Clemson in the late window on Wednesday night. Now, the team draws Virginia, who sits squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
The Cavaliers' elite packline defense has held up the teams poor offense all season, but I can't count on the team to win with margin on a neutral floor with its porous offense. In away games or neutral settings this season, Virginia ranks 309th in effective field goal percentage.
These two met on Feb. 28 in Chestnut Hill, a tight win for the Woos, 72-68 as a point-and-a-half favorites. I'm skeptical the point spread should adjust north of two buckets given what we have seen from BC in the ACC Tournament and the overall form from Virginia.
In the lone meeting this season, seven footer Quentin Post scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. While UVA will force opponents to shoot over the packline, BC has proven to be a solid three-point shooting team, 50th in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage.
Ultimately, I can't trust this Cavaliers offense to cover a spread this big against a sound offense. Post is a nightmare for opponents around the rim, BC is 21st in near-rim field goal percentage allowed, and Virginia is incredibly reliant on late shot clock three's to bail out its prodding offense.
If this game is close, Virginia is bottom 15 in the country in free throw percentage.
I'll take the team I can trust to keep this one close.
