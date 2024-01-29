Boston vs. Holy Cross Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Jan. 29 (Back the Crusaders)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Boston-Holy Cross.
The Terriers of Boston University snapped a three-game conference losing streak on Saturday with a 62-48 win over Lafayette. Boston remains on the road Monday night, but can you trust them laying points away from home?
Holy Cross went just 3-10 in non-conference play and hasn’t done much better in Patriot League action, losing six of eight after Saturday’s 78-72 home loss to Lehigh. The Crusaders have been brutal to backers as underdogs this season, but is it worth another shot on Monday?
Here’s the betting preview for the conference clash with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Boston vs. Holy Cross odds, spread and total
Boston vs. Holy Cross betting trends
- Boston is 7-12-1 ATS this season
- Holy Cross is 6-14 ATS this season
- Boston is 2-3 ATS this season as a favorite
- Holy Cross is 5-14 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 7-13 in Boston games this season
- The OVER is 12-8 in Holy Cross games this season
Boston vs. Holy Cross how to watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 29
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Hart Center
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Boston record: 8-13 (3-5 Patriot)
- Holy Cross record: 5-16 (2-6 Patriot)
Boston vs. Holy Cross key players to watch
Boston
Otto Landrum: The 6-foot-9 sophomore forward averages 8.6 points per game. Landrum was held scoreless against Army over 21 minutes in a 69-59 Boston loss on Jan. 24 before exploding for a season-high 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting in Saturday’s win over Lafayette, adding 9 rebounds and 3 blocks.
Holy Cross
Joe Octave: In a brutal season for the Crusaders, at least their offense has been fun to watch and Octave runs the show. The 6-foot-4 senior guard is averaging a team-high 15.4 points per game and is coming off back-to-back 20-point performances in losses to Lehigh and America. He’s only gone 12-of-29 from the floor in that span, but has gotten to the free-throw line 17 times and grabbed 15 rebounds.
Boston vs. Holy Cross prediction and pick
Holy Cross is just 5-14 ATS as an underdog this season and is one of the worst teams in college basketball, according to KenPom, which ranks them at No. 353. Defense has been the issue as Holy Cross ranks No. 361 in adjusted efficiency with 300th or worse metrics in effective field goal percentage, turnover percentage, and 3-point defense.
However, they’ll face a Boston team that has only been a road favorite one time this season and struggles to create margin. The Terriers rank No. 339 in offensive efficiency and struggle to shoot from anywhere they decide to chuck it – No. 305 from the perimeter (30.4%), No. 322 from inside the arc (45.7%), and No. 321 at the free-throw line (66.5%).
Holy Cross has one of the best offenses in the Patriot League despite a No. 297 rank in the nation. The Crusaders are third in the conference in field goal percentage (44.3%), fifth in points (66.9%), and fourth in 3-point shooting (35%).
Boston’s defense is No. 1 in the nation in limiting second-chance opportunities but is just middle of the road in other metrics without causing a ton of turnovers. Holy Cross should have the offense to hang within the number and Boston doesn’t have the offense to get margin. Take the points.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.