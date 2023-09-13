Bowling Green vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
Full betting preview for Bowling Green and Michigan in CFB Week 3.
By Josh Yourish
The Michigan Wolverines have had a cupcake schedule so far this season and that will continue in Week 3 at home against Bowling Green. The schedule doesn’t get tougher until Week 5, coincidentally when Jim Harbaugh returns from his suspension. For now, J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum seem to be doing just fine without their head coach after a 35-7 win over UNLV last week.
Michigan is a big favorite again this week against 1-1 Bowling Green. The Falcons are coming off a 38-15 win over Eastern Illinois last week.
We’ll take a look at the odds for this one, but first check out this great promo from PointsBet Sportsbook.
Just click the link below to sign up and when you bet $50 on any game, you’ll receive a $150 credit towards a jersey at Fanatics.com!
Bowling Green vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Michigan vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends
- Michigan is 0-2 ATS
- The UNDER is 2-0 in Michigan games
- Bowling Green is 1-1 ATS
- The OVER is 2-0 in Bowling Green games
Bowling Green vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 16
- Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Michigan Stadium (The Big House)
- How to Watch (TV): BTN
- Bowling Green Record: 1-1
- Michigan Record: 2-0
Bowling Green vs. Michigan Key Players
Bowling Green
Harold Fannin Jr. TE: It’s not often that a tight end is the leading receiver for a team, but that’s the case for Bowling Green through two weeks. Fannin has caught nine passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. At 6-foot-4 230 pounds, he could be a mismatch against Michigan.
Michigan
Roman Wilson, WR: Michigan is built behind their great running back tandem, but they seem to have a dynamic wide receiver in Roman Wilson. Wilson was fourth in receiving last year and is now their leading pass-catcher with 10 receptions for 167 yards while grabbing all five of their receiving touchdowns.
Bowling Green vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
Michigan’s defense has been fantastic so far. The Wolverines have allowed only 10 total points in two games and are giving up just 4.1 yards per play, 82 rushing yards per game, and 150 passing yards. They are in the top 25 in all three of those categories and last week they gave up just seven points while forcing no turnovers. It wasn’t that they got lucky in the red zone with a fumble or something, they’re just an elite unit.
Bowling Green will have little hope of moving the ball this week, but the Falcons are a slightly better offensive team than UNLV. Connor Bazelak, their quarterback, completed 23 of 28 passes last week for 319 yards and three touchdowns. With Harold Fannin Jr. and Taron Keith, they have two solid receivers and I expect them to be the first team to score in the double-digits against Michigan.
The Wolverines aren’t very interested in covering a 40.5 point spread. In fact, they are 0-2 against the spread this year. They can run the ball with Corum and Donavan Edwards whenever they want, but they’re putting a lot on J.J. McCarthy’s shoulders early in the year to get him ready for Big 10 play. He went 22/25 against UNLV for 278 yards and two touchdowns. He’s been great, but they are 117th in plays per game and at a slow pace like that you aren’t likely to cover a 40.5 point spread.
The under is another decent play because the under is also 2-0 in Michigan’s games, but I’m going to take Bowling Green to cover the massive spread.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change