Bowling Green vs. Ohio Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, March 1 (Back the Bobcats)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Bowling Green vs. Ohio.
The Ohio Bobcats are playing their best basketball of the season after taking down first-place Akron at home on Tuesday. Ohio, winners of seven of its last nine games, have climbed to third in the MAC with three tilts less until the conference tournament, starting as a modest home favorite Friday night against Bowling Green.
The Falcons are still trending toward a berth in the MAC Tournament, but are struggling when it matters most. Bowling Green started 5-1 in league play, but have dropped six of its last nine games and four of five after Tuesday’s 66-58 defeat to Miami.
Can they hang with the Bobcats?
Here’s the betting preview for Friday’s conference clash with a best bet.
Bowling Green vs. Ohio Odds, Spread and Total
Bowling Green vs. Ohio Betting Trends
- Bowling Green is 12-14 ATS this season
- Ohio is 14-13 ATS this season
- Bowling Green is 5-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- Ohio is 12-11 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 14-12 in Bowling Green games this season
- The OVER is 13-13-1 in Ohio games this season
Bowling Green vs. Ohio How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 1
- Game time: 6 p.m. EST
- Venue: Convocation Center
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Bowling Green record: 17-11 (8-7 MAC)
- Ohio record: 16-12 (10-5 MAC)
Bowling Green vs. Ohio Key Players to Watch
Bowling Green
Marcus Hill: The 6-foot-4 junior guard is second in the MAC in scoring at 21.1 points per game. He poured in 31 points Feb. 23 in a win over Toledo, but was held to single-digit points for the first time since November in Tuesday’s loss to Miami, finishing with just eight points on 4-of-15 shooting.
Ohio
Jaylin Hunter: Hunter, who is averaging 14.7 points and 5 assists per game this season, showed up on the biggest stage in Tuesday’s win over Akron. Hunter went 8-of-14 from the field and knocked down four 3-pointers for 23 points to go with six assists and four rebounds. He had just 4 points and attempted just two shots in a loss to Bowling Green in January.
Bowling Green vs. Ohio Prediction and Pick
The two teams have gone in completely different directions since their previous meeting - an 83-78 Falcons win over the Bobcats Jan. 9.
Ohio has cracked the top-100 in KenPom in offensive efficiency and the Bobcats are the No. 2 in scoring in the MAC at 78.3 points per game. They’ll face a Bowling Green defense that is No. 227 in effective field goal percentage. Ohio’s offense is one of the best in the nation in protecting the rock and should have plenty of security on Friday against a Bowling Green defense that is No. 277 in turnover percentage.
Ohio, top-100 in both 3-point and 2-point shooting, can break free in this matchup with its prowess from beyond the arc. The Bobcats shoot the most 3-pointers of any team in the MAC (24.6) and Bowling Green is last in the conference against triples (36.5%) and No. 344 in KenPom against 3-pointers.
Bowling Green is just 2-4 ATS as a road underdog and its offense hasn’t traveled well. The Falcons, ranked No. 252 in offensive efficiency and one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the nation (No. 342), has scored exactly 60 points in three consecutive road games. Lay the points with the Bobcats to stay hot.
