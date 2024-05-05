Braves vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, May 5
Analyzing the series finale between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday from the West Coast,
Sunday on the MLB slate marks the finale of a three-game set between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s the first series this weekend between the projected top teams in the National League this season that may cross paths deep into October.
The first two games have swung in the Dodgers' favor, will the Braves be able to answer back in this one? Here’s what to watch for as the two juggernauts continue to feel each other out in this early May showdown.
Braves vs. Dodgers odds and total
Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Trends
- Atlanta is 9-7 straight up on the road this season
- Los Angeles is 12-9 straight up following a win this season
- Atlanta is 6-6 in one run games this season
- Los Angeles has the best run differential in the NL, currently +59
Braves vs. Dodgers: How To Watch
- Date: Sunday, May 5th
- Game Time: 4:10 PM
- Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): SPORTSNET LA, BALLY SPORTS SOUTHEAST, MLB.TV
- Braves Record: 20-11
- Dodgers Record: 22-13
Braves vs. Dodgers Key Players To Watch
Braves
Ronald Acuna: So far it’s been somewhat of a pedestrian opening for Ronald Acuna in 2024. The 26-year-old outfielder has yet to take off, batting .274 with 2 home runs, 8 RBI, and 13 stolen bases. He may finally be waking up as he’s recorded three consecutive multi-hit games to open May, including. When Acuna is at his peak, he’s a top 3 player in the league, and the Braves will be fighting the Dodgers tooth and nail all year in the standings.
Dodgers
Mookie Betts: Mookie Betts is off to a hot start to the 2024 season and proving he will be an NL MVP contender all season long. Just one of the moving pieces of the Dodgers, he’s currently batting .360 (2nd in MLB), with 6 home runs and 27 RBI. Betts is simply efficient every time he steps to the plate. He leads the team in hits, RBIs, at-bats and runs scored. Betts recorded a 2-run single in Saturday’s 11-2 lopsided victory and could be in for more on Sunday.
Braves vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
The Braves have been fairly consistent to start the season with a 20-11 record, but have slipped out of the top perch in the NL East as we flip to May. The home run power has not arrived quite yet for Atlanta as they are right in the middle of competition, tied for 16th. Marcell Ozuna leads the team with nine before a large falloff to second, occupied by catcher Travis d’Arnaud with five. They have been efficient in other areas which makes up for this, including 2nd in RBI, team batting average and hits per game. The Braves are a prolific offensive group and when they start finding the long ball, they have the potential to go full throttle in this NL East division.
Max Fried will be on the bump for Atlanta. It hasn’t been his dream start but he’s entering off his best outing of the season on Monday. He tossed six hitless innings in a road date with Seattle, allowing just two runners to reach via the walk with 7 strikeouts. Fried is 2-0 with a 4.03 ERA, 25 strikeouts and a 1.18 WHIP in 31.1 innings this season. He is now the ace of the staff in 2024 as Spencer Strider is out for the year due to a UCL injury suffered in his right elbow.
The Dodgers have finally found their rhythm as a group offensively. After a somewhat concerning 15-11, they shook it off and have responded by winning 8 of their last 10 games. This is what Los Angeles was expected to do based on their entire activity in the offseason. When you drop $700 million on Shohei Ohtani to add to a lineup of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, and others, you expect to see results fast. The Dodgers rank amongst the top teams offensively in the league, including home runs per game (3rd), and hits per game (1st) and they lead by +14 in run differential.
Newly acquired James Paxton takes the mound Sunday for Los Angeles. He boasts a 3-0, 3.51 ERA ledger with 15 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched. He’s been a steady filler as Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw continue to deal with lingering injuries that have kept them on the IL. He got roughed up last time out in Arizona on Monday, allowing 4 runs, 6 hits, and 5 walks in 5 innings pitched.
This is an exciting matchup between the two top teams in runs scored per game. You’re going to see a lot of offense when they take the field together, which continually fuels the October narratives all the more with the uber-talented roster depth on both sides. In this series, the Dodgers have been the better team. While I do like them to come out on top in this game, they are listed at plus value which feels a bit eerie. I’m going to side with the over 8.5 in this position, especially with a less-than-favorable pitching matchup.
Pick: Braves-Dodgers OVER 8.5 Runs
Note: Game odds are subject to change.