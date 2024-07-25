Braves vs. Mets Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, July 25
One of the more intense rivalries in the National League East is here. The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets prep for what is surely to be a wild 4-game series from Citi Field in Queens this weekend. Both teams continue to battle in the National League playoff picture with a lot on the line.
The Mets have won three in a row coming in, which includes a sweep over the Yankees. As for the Braves, it was a rain filled series at home versus the Reds this week and they have dropped their last four games. This series has bragging rights for 2nd place in the division on the line. Here’s what to play in Thursday’s series opener.
Braves vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Braves: -1.5 (+150)
- Mets: +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline
- Braves: -110
- Mets: -105
Total: 7.5 (Over +100/-122)
Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends
- Braves are 50-39 this season as the favorite
- Mets are 29-23 following a win this season
- Braves are 43-37 in games with no rest this season
- Mets are 13-7 in the month of July
Braves vs. Mets: How To Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 25th
- Game Time: 7:10 PM
- Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, NY
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): Bally Sports Southeast, SNY, MLB Network (out-of-market), MLB.TV
- Braves Record: 54-46
- Mets Record: 53-48
Braves vs. Mets Key Players To Watch
Braves
Marcell Ozuna: Always a must watch with each game, Marcell Ozuna continues to be the incredible power hitter on this Braves roster. His line of .306 with 28 home runs, 80 RBI and a .968 OPS places him in the top 10 across each category league wide. Ozuna has recorded a hit in 11 of his last 13 games, and in 8 of those games, they were multi-hit performances. With Ronald Acuna absent for the entire season with a knee injury, the Braves needed a leader to step onto that perch. That’s exactly how Ozuna has made his impact.
Mets
Francisco Lindor: The star shortstop of the Mets in Francisco Lindor is finally playing up to his massive contract. His average has increased to .259 with 21 home runs and 60 RBI. He’s on a 9-game hitting streak and has 5 home runs and 12 RBI in that span. He torched a pair of home runs off the Yankees in Wednesday’s game, a 12-3 rout. This is a very encouraging sign that Lindor has finally found a groove. He has had some critics in the gallery, but he has this resurgent Mets team in a great position.
Braves vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
This game and series means so much to the playoff grid in the National League. The winner of this four game set will take over the second place position in the NL East and potentially knock one out of the wild card race. The trade deadline is also looming with a lot of questions for both sides.
The face on the bump for the Braves is a familiar veteran who is playing as good as ever at the age of 35. The lefty thriller Chris Sale is 13-3 with a 2.70 ERA, 140 strikeouts and a 0.95 WHIP. Sale is 1st in win-loss record, 6th in ERA, strikeouts and 3rd in WHIP. He has fooled hitters with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game in his previous four outings. He is among the short list of favorites to win the NL Cy Young award and for good reason. This game will be Sale’s first start of the second half. Last time out against San Diego on July 14th, he allowed a run on 4 hits, 2 walks and 4 strikeouts in 5 innings.
Opposing him for the Mets is Luis Severino. He’s been reliable going 7-3 with a 3.58 ERA, 88 strikeouts and a 1.18 WHIP. While his numbers aren’t necessarily the type that he posted with the Yankees, he’s certainly on pace to throw his most innings in a season since 2018 (191.1) as he’s currently at 115.2. Manager Carlos Mendoza has given him a long leash as he’s progressed 6+ innings in each start since June 5th. He walks quite a few batters as he’s tallied 40 free passes this season. Sevy tossed a two hit shutout in 6 innings last time out against Miami on Saturday.
In this position, the Mets are coming off the high of the Subway Series. The Braves have their best pitcher on the mound in Sale who has been in a groove. Even with how well the Mets have been playing, I can’t pick against the Braves who are desperately seeking a win to get off this losing streak. They are a small favorite for the right reason. I’ll side with them for near even money.
Pick: Braves To WIN
