Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, July 7
Sunday marks one week to go in the opening half of the 2024 MLB regular season. It also signals the series finale between two serious contenders for the league championship, the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers who could very well meet again this October.
Both teams sit amongst the top of the National League standings, both leading their divisions. Milwaukee is 52-38 with a comfortable 5 game lead. Los Angeles is 55-35 with a more commanding 7.5 game advantage. The Dodgers have claimed 8-5 and 5-3 wins to open the weekend. Let’s see what happens on Sunday.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-142)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+120)
Moneyline
- Brewers: +136
- Dodgers: -162
Total
- 9.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends
- Brewers are 15-15 as road underdog
- Dodgers are 28-17 at home this season
- Brewers are 6th in MLB team batting average
- Dodgers are 42-28 versus the National League
Brewers vs. Dodgers: How To Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 7
- Game Time: 4:10 PM
- Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): Bally Sports Wisconsin, SportsNet LA, MLB.TV
- Brewers Record: 52-38
- Dodgers Record: 55-35
Brewers vs. Dodgers Key Players To Watch
Brewers
Christian Yelich: While some of the numbers haven’t been the most flashy in 2024, Christian Yelich continues to anchor second place amongst the National League in batting average with a mark of .322. This is Yelich’s best year-long average so far since the 2019 season where he mashed 44 home runs and 97 RBI. He’s gotten off to a fast start in this opening week of July, going 8-for-24 with five runs scored, two home runs, two RBI and a pair of doubles in six games.
Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani: It’s so exciting to watch the pure power that Shohei Ohtani possesses. Between him and Aaron Judge, they both appear to be the clear cut candidates to win the MVP awards in the American and National leagues in 2024. Ohtani has posted a .316 average, 28 home runs, 65 RBI with a blazing OPS of 1.045. Based on pace, he’s on track for the best season yet of his already impressive career. Ohtani also fell a double shy of the cycle in Saturday’s 5-3 victory.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Both the Brewers and Dodgers probably wish that the All-Star break wasn’t coming so fast with the amount of winning that both teams have continued to do almost all season long. In this tester of a series, both games have been decided in the later stages as the Dodgers have broken ties in the eighth inning. It’s quite a feat considering Milwaukee’s fourth best bullpen ERA of 3.28, but this team is significantly talented.
Dallas Keuchel is back in action, this time around in a stint with the Milwaukee Brewers, as they acquired him on June 26 from the Seattle Mariners. It’s been a rough time for the veteran to find his true identity again. The one-time Cy Young winner in 2015 has started 2024 with a 6.75 ERA, allowing seven runs on 12 hits, with three home runs and three walks in his first pair of starts.
Now at 36, he’s been tasked with trying to fill holes on the Brewers staff that is missing Wade Miley and Brandon Woodruff to season-long injuries.
We don’t quite have an idea yet who will be pitching for the Dodgers in this one. It is expected they will call up their top prospect Justin Wrobleski. The left-hander out of Oklahoma State is one week shy of his 24th birthday. He has been quickly rising through the ranks in both Double-A and Triple-A this year.
Wrobleski has posted a 3.23 ERA and a 4.94 walk/strikeout rate which is eye-catching. This move is in anticipation of giving Bobby Miller a day off. Miller is just returning from shoulder inflammation that kept him on the bench for two months.
In this matchup, the Dodgers are the offensive powerhouse. Second in RBIs per game (4.90), third in runs per game (5.07), third in home runs per game (1.37) and then on top of all that, fifth in hits per game (8.73). At 55-35, it’s fair to say this is about where they should be, preseason odds makers had them at a little better pace than this.
Milwaukee can still keep pace as it ranks seventh in hits per game (8.69) and third in walks (3.62). The Brewers are overachieving a touch at 52-38, especially with the injuries to their rotation making it all the more impressive.
The Dodgers have prevailed late in both of the games this weekend. The Brewers are doing enough to hang in, make things interesting and then come up short. Even with Keuchel being out there and his decline evident, the Dodgers are sending out a prospect on Sunday to pitch.
Brewers +1.5 is an excellent play in my book for that reason. No disrespect to Wrobleski, but getting that first start call is incredibly nervewracking. His emotions will be running high and all the power to him for getting this opportunity. I expect another close game and this time, more so in the favor of Milwaukee.
Pick: Milwaukee Brewers +1.5
Note: Game odds are subject to change.