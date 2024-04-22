Brock Bowers NFL Draft Over/Under Odds: Will Bowers be a Top 10 Pick?
2024 NFL Draft odds, betting preview and prediction for Brock Bowers. Will Bowers go over or under his draft position, which is tied to the No. 10 overall pick, currently held by the New York Jets.
By Reed Wallach
Brock Bowers is the consensus top tight end prospect, but how high will he go in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Bowers is seen as an elite prospect, but the issue for him is that tight ends aren’t seen as much of a premium prospect for teams picking at the top of the draft. However, he is still seen as a fringe top 10 prospect and very likely set to go in the top half of the first round.
Below, you’ll find the odds for Bowers to be a top 10 pick. His over/under is currently listed at 11.5 with a slight shift towards the under (-122) on Monday afternoon at the onset of draft week.
Brock Bowers NFL Draft Over/Under
Will Brock Bowers be a Top 10 Pick?
Throughout the pre-draft process, Bowers has been linked to the New York Jets, who have a win-now mandate around returning quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The idea is that the Jets can continue to stack its offense up around Rodgers with more talented pass catchers, and Bowers is a unique blend of a blocking tight end and one able to catch passes at a high level at the best program in college football over the past several seasons.
However, will the Jets pull the trigger? The team has been tied to wide receivers like Rome Odunze and offensive linemen as the team could go in a different direction at pick No. 10.
If Bowers’ doesn’t go 10, the outs become harder to see to go under this position total. At pick No. 11, which is currently held by the Minnesota Vikings.
It’s been widely assumed that the Vikings will be moving up on Thursday night into the top five to select a quarterback, so another team will possibly be picking at this spot, will that team take Bowers?
Will the team moving back be willing to take a luxury asset?
