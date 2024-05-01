Brock Bowers Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds (Top Tight End Prospect Viewed as Longshot for Award)
By Reed Wallach
The Las Vegas Raiders bolstered its rebuilding offense in the 2024 NFL Draft, using pick No. 13 to choose Georgia standout tight end Brock Bowers.
Bowers is a unique talent as both a blocker and pass catcher as the Raiders look to continue into the Antonio Pierce era. After a fantastic career, Bowers was viewed as a consensus top 10 prospect that slid due to team needs at the top of the draft.
It appears that oddsmakers feel the same way, slating him as a modest longshot to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
A tight end has never won Offensive Rookie of the Year, the position has evolved of late but hasn't turned in a big enough rookie campaign to garner the award just yet. Further, the Raiders are unproven at quarterback heading into this year, debating between starting Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew, so Bowers may not have the volume that is required to contend for this award.
However, Bowers has been been a key cog in arguably the best team of the past three years in Georgia, and can make the jump quicker than most other prospects, even in the first round. The talent is simply undeniable.
The role may not lead to OROY commentary for Bowers, but there is no denying that he can make plays as early as Week 1.
For now, here are the odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year
2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
