Broncos Favored to Land Oregon's Bo Nix in 2024 NFL Draft Odds
By Reed Wallach
Bo Nix's storied college career has come to a close spanning successful stints at Auburn and more recently Oregon, and it's now time for him to move on to the NFL.
A Heisman Trophy contender, there is plenty of intrigue around Nix's NFL Draft position, so much so that there are odds for where he will be selected come mid-April. Currently, the Broncos are the favorite to draft Nix, but there are plenty of other teams in the mix that could be interested in the Ducks quarterback.
First, let's set the table with the odds for where Nix will land.
Team to Select Bo Nix NFL Draft Odds
Broncos Favored to Draft Bo Nix
The Broncos are the slight favorite to choose Nix come the NFL Draft, but it's far from a certainty as the league descends on Indianapolis for the NFL Draft Combine.
Denver is set to move on from quarterback Russell Wilson, and while Jarrett Stidham has shown flashes in a limited sample size, the expectation is that the team will pick a quarterback this spring.
Considering that the team is picking No. 12, the team will likely miss out on the likes of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels, but Denver may be able to pick someone like Nix or J.J. McCarthy.
The Broncos are the favorite to pick Nix, but other quarterback-needy teams may be in the mix for him, including the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots.
