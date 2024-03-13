Broncos Super Bowl Odds Are Historically Bad
Oddsmakers have given the Denver Broncos their worst odds to win the Super Bowl in nearly 50 years.
By Peter Dewey
Things just keep going from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos.
Just over a year after the team hired Sean Payton to be the franchise's new head coach -- hopefully transitioning away from a lengthy rebuild -- the Denver Broncos have their worst odds to win the Super Bowl since... EVER.
Not great.
Denver moved on from quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, ending the nightmare from one of the worst trades in franchise history, but it comes with a ton of dead cap space.
After competing for a playoff spot last season, the Broncos are expected to be far from that in the 2024 campaign based on the latest odds.
Broncos Odds to Win Super Bowl 59
Denver has the fourth-worst odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2024 season, and it's a product of the team losing several key players this offseason.
Denver traded away Jerry Jeudy, cut All-Pro safety Justin Simmons, and obviously cut Wilson. The team also lost linebacker Josey Jewell in free agency.
With the team in a full teardown after falling short of expectations last season, what should fans be looking forward to in Denver? The answer: Not much.
Odds to Win the Super Bowl in the 2024 Season
To put Denver's Super Bowl odds in context, the only teams behind it currently are the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, and Carolina Panthers.
Those teams all finished with six or fewer wins this season, and the Titans just let star running back Derrick Henry walk in free agency. Meanwhile, Carolina traded away Brian Burns to the New York Giants.
As for teams above Denver, the Washington Commanders, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints are all expected to be better than the Broncos next season. That should be a major wake-up call for the franchise, especially since it was attempting to contend for a playoff spot less than six months ago.
Each of the franchises behind Denver is in full-blown rebuild mode. Are the Broncos headed for the same?
It sure seems like it after the way the team has operated this offseason. Even with Payton at the helm, Broncos fans could be looking at yet another long season in 2024. Denver has not made the playoffs since it won Super Bowl 50.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
