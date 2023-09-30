Broncos vs. Bears best NFL prop bets for Week 4
Combined, the Bears and Broncos allowed 111 points last week, so offense could come easy to these two bad teams in this matchup. Let's take overs in the prop market.
By Josh Yourish
I’m not sure there’s ever been a matchup this early in a season where both teams have already hit rock bottom. The 0-3 Denver Broncos lost 70-20 in Week 3 and the 0-3 Chicago Bears lost 41-10. I’m not sure how to tell which team is worse, so instead, let’s have some fun with some prop bets.
This is the best way to bet on a game when neither team looks any good. Especially when the defenses are the biggest issue. There could be a lot of points in this one, so let’s pick some fun overs.
When you’re betting this Week 4 matchup, use this great promo from the FanDuel Sportsbook. Just sign up below and bet $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets win or lose.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Broncos vs. Bears
- Justin Fields over 58.5 rushing yards
- Roschon Johnson over 49.5 rushing + receiving yards
- Courtland Sutton over 4.5 receptions
Justin Fields over 58.5 rushing yards
The Dolphins didn’t put up 70 points by throwing the ball all over the yard on the Broncos. Instead, they did it with the ground game and rushed for 350 yards. The Broncos are now last in the NFL in rushing defense and are giving up 5.6 yards per rush. Justin Fields is not the guy in Chicago, but he is a great runner and at some point, he needs to play to his strengths again.
Fields is only averaging 36.3 rushing yards a game.
Roschon Johnson over 49.5 rushing + receiving yards
Khalil Herbert is the Bears' No. 1 running back, but Roschon is starting to take more and more touches away. Last week, Johnson finished with 48 rushing yards on eight carries and 11 receiving yards on two catches.
The Bears love to run the ball and throw screen passes, so Johnson has racked up 17 carries and 10 catches on 11 targets in his first three games.
Courtland Sutton over 4.5 receptions
Sutton is a big receiver that used to be dominant winning 50/50 balls downfield. Now it seems that he’s transformed into a glorified tight end. Sutton has 17 catches on 23 targets, both team highs, but his 189 yards are second on the team. Marvin Mims Jr. is ahead of Sutton in yards and Mims has only made seven catches. Sutton is averaging just 11.1 yards per reception, but the high volume of targets won’t go away and that’s why I like his reception total instead of a yardage prop.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change