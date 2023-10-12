Broncos vs. Chiefs Best Same-Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 6
The Chiefs have owned the Broncos for years and with the state of Denver's roster this could be the biggest blowout in a while.
By Josh Yourish
The Denver Broncos have had a rough go of it this season with losses to the Commanders and last week the Jets, but this Thursday Night Football game might be more reminiscent of their 70-20 blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins.
The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t had an offensive explosive quite like that, but Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes haven’t faced a defense quite as bad as the Broncos. Travis Kelce’s health is in question, but with or without him the Chiefs should pour it on and because of that I’ve built a four-leg SGP in the FanDuel Sportsbook to back the KC offense.
Best Same-Game Parlay Picks for Broncos vs. Chiefs
- Chiefs total points over 29.5
- Isiah Pacheco 70+ rushing yards
- Rashee Rice over 32.5 receiving yards
- Chiefs alternate spread -5.5
Chiefs total points over 29.5
The over is 9-1 in the last 10 Broncos games. Denver is last in total defense, yards per play, rushing defense, yards per rush, completion percentage, yards per attempt, and scoring defense. The Broncos are 29th in pass defense only because teams can run so easily, why would they bother throwing? This defense is historically bad, the Chiefs will easily put up 30.
Isiah Pacheco 70+ rushing yards
As I said, the Broncos are last in rushing defense and yards per rush. The Chiefs have leaned into the run game a bit more lately and Pacheco is averaging 17 carries a game in the past three weeks. He’s running for 4.6 yards per carry and averaging 65.0 yards per game for the entire season. He’ll easily get over 70 rushing yards against Denver because the Broncos are giving up 5.9 yards per rush.
Rashee Rice over 32.5 receiving yards
After Travis Kelce, Rice is second on the team in targets. He’s fast becoming the No. 1 wide receiver on a team that is pretty talent-deficient on the outside. He’s seen 24 targets and hauled in 17 for an average of 10.2 yards per catch. The Broncos are allowing 11.1 yards per completion which is 27th in the NFL, so that average might go up.
Chiefs alternate spread -5.5
Let’s be honest, we know who is going to win this game. The Chiefs have beaten the Broncos 15 straight times and in the last 10 meetings Kansas City has won by six or more seven times. This feels like a safe number considering this is the worst team Denver has put out on the field in the last 10 meetings. The Broncos are 0-4-1 against the spread this year, so honestly taking the Chiefs -10.5 isn’t bad, but this gives us some more safety for our parlay.
