Brooks Koepka's PGA Championship Odds Are Irresistible After Win at LIV Singapore
We're two weeks away from the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla and if you're looking for a sign to help you decide how to bet, look no further.
Brooks Koepka, the three-time winner of the event, seems to be rounding into form. In case you didn't already hear, Koepka just claimed victory at LIV Singapore, the final LIV event before the second major of the golf year.
Let's take a look at his latest odds to successfully defend his title at the PGA Championship.
Brooks Koepka's PGA Championship Odds
Brooks Koepka's odds to win the PGA Championship sit at +1600 but expect those odds to get shorter as we approach the opening tee shot at Valhalla. If you want to have some action on him, place your bet sooner rather than later.
We've seen in the past that good form from Koepka signals success at Majors. Last year, he won LIV Orlando at the start of April which led to a T2 finish at the Masters. He would then finish T5 at LIV Tulsa at the beginning of May the week before winning the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.
Koepka already has won the PGA Championship three times in his career, and he'll be returning to Valhalla for the second time. He finished T15 the last time it was hosted there back in 2014. Since that week, he has finished outside the top 15th at the PGA Championship only twice, with wins in 2018, 2019, and 2023.
Koepka finished T45 at this year's Masters, but he wasn't in good form heading into Augusta, finishing T45 at LIV Miami the week before. Since the Masters, he has finished T9 at LIV Adelaide and then won LIV Singapore, beating Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman by two strokes.
You can be assured Koepka will be in contention at Valhalla and if you want to bet on him, do it now before it's too late.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.